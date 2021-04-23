Firefighter hurt after crashes

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.
Clarion state police said firefighter Justin Williams, 25, of Kennerdell, was struck at about 7:30 a.m. while setting up road flares along Interstate 80 about two miles from the Emlenton Bridge where the original 6 a.m. crashes occurred.
Tyler Schurko, 25, of Hermitage, lost control of his tri axle dump truck on the snow-covered roadway as it was changing lanes, according to police and Emlenton assistant fire chief Barry Louise.
Police said the truck hit a guide rail and traveled a short distance before striking Williams. Louise said a snow squall caused whiteout conditions in the area and Williams didn't see the truck coming.
After striking Williams, the truck hit the guide rail again, spun and crossed both eastbound lanes of I-80 before hitting another guide rail and coming to a stop, police said.
Police said Williams had serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.
"We're praying for our member and their family," said Clintonville fire chief Grant Rea.
Schurko and his passenger, Mark Gilliland, 28, of Mercer, weren't injured, police said.
Emlenton fire chief Trevor Hile said motorists need to pay attention to emergency personnel who are risking their lives when responding to emergencies.
"When you are approaching an emergency vehicle, especially in inclement conditions, you need to significantly reduce your speed and move to the other lane," Hile said. "A lot of times on I-80 motorists quite frankly don't care about our safety," he added.
Hile said the initial crash was reported at the west end of the Emlenton Bridge on I-80 westbound shortly after 6 a.m.
A passenger vehicle crashed and then several vehicles collided in a chain reaction as they tried to avoid the crashed vehicles, according to Hile.
The chief said about 12 passenger vehicles and trucks crashed on the bridge.
Hile said one person was trapped in a car and four other people were injured and transported to local hospitals.
Police reports on the Emlenton Bridge crashes weren't available Thursday evening.
Both lanes of I-80 were closed for about five hours in the Emlenton area.
The I-80 eastbound detour utilized routes 8 and 322, causing a steady flow of tractor-trailers through Liberty Street in Franklin Thursday morning. Traffic cleared up in the afternoon.