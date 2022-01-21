A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.
The gathering at Venango Technology Center focused on potential solutions to problems such as insufficient money and manpower that are confronting both paid and volunteer departments here.
The meeting, which drew about 70 people, was organized by Oil City and Franklin city councils, and those boards invited representatives from municipalities and fire departments whose territory touches Franklin or Oil City.
The tone of the meeting was civil and earnest, and an oft-repeated theme was that everyone has known for a long time the fire departments face many issues. And those in attendance stressed that it’s time to find solutions and there’s no time to lose.
Another theme was the need to involve elected officials on the municipal, county and state levels in implementing solutions.
“We all share the same problems, not enough funding and not enough personnel. I hope we can find some arrangement that works for all of us,” Franklin mayor Doug Baker said in his opening remarks.
Oil City mayor Bill Moon noted the importance of getting state legislators involved.
Mark Schroyer, Oil City’s city manager, said the city fire department costs the city about $1.7 million a year to operate. He added that when the department responds to calls outside the city, the city bears the costs of the response, a situation that he said is unsustainable.
“The municipalities need to come up with a game plan. Don’t rely on Oil City coming to the rescue...we are spread thin and our costs are increasing,” Schroyer said.
He added that municipalities need to come up with ways to better fund their volunteer departments.
Franklin’s fire department costs more than $720,000 a year to operate, or about $129 per year for each city resident, Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson said. She added that Franklin’s newest truck is 14 years old and its oldest truck is 36 years old.
The last engine the city bought cost the city $900,000, Jamieson added.
“The elephant in the room is our manpower costs money. I know you guys (volunteers) don’t get paid and you come help us for free,” Oil City fire chief Derek Long said. “I’ll never stand here and say don’t call us. Let’s come up with something feasible. This is not you owe us, pay up,” Long added.
Long also stressed that none of the departments are self-sufficient.
“We need you as much as you need us,” Long told the volunteer firefighters.
Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel also addressed the issue of manpower as he noted the population decline in the county.
“It’s not always the need for engines, sometimes we just need more people,” Wetzel said. He added there might be more engines than are needed between the fire departments, so maybe instead of a new engine, a van or other vehicle to transport firefighters could be a good idea.
Sometimes volunteer departments can’t muster a crew to respond to a fire, especially during the day when their members are working regular jobs, Wetzel said.
He also pointed out that many firefighters are members of several departments, so instead of each department buying a firefighter a full set of gear, which costs about $4,000 per firefighter, the departments could share the gear.
Wetzel said Oil City and Franklin have several firefighters who work for both departments, and they put both FFD and OCFD on their gear.
Wetzel noted that firefighters being part of multiple departments is a good way to cover shifts, but it can pose its own challenges when the various departments are called to respond to a fire.
“Whatever the final picture is, it might not save us money but be about using resources better,” Wetzel said.
Randy Lamb, who has been involved with the Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, said municipalities have been getting volunteer fire service for free, but the costs of maintaining a fire department keep going up.
He noted that volunteer departments can’t keep up with rising costs no matter how much money they raise, and that situation can be discouraging to volunteers.
“The day of asking people to do something for free was over 25 years ago,” he said.
Lamb added that he believes the funding issue is much easier to fix than the manpower issue.
Multiple people also brought up the idea of regionalization, and there were questions about how that has worked in other areas and how it was done.
Kathy Cochran, a Sandycreek Township supervisor, said she would like to hear from someone who has successfully gone through regionalization and how they did it and what worked for them.
Wetzel noted that although he doesn’t like the word consultant, a consultant with the state would be able to come in and offer solutions. He thought this would be a good place to start.
Lamb advocated imposing a $150 per capita tax in each municipality.
County commissioner Mike Dulaney said the county is not allowed by law to levy a sales tax or a tax to fund fire departments.
“This is great that you guys are driving the ship and getting the conversation going,” county commissioner Albert Abramovic said. He added that the solutions should come from those people in the fire departments who deal with the challenges on a daily basis.
County commissioner Sam Breene said he heard some solutions proposed at the meeting that he thought could be implemented and ways he thought the county could help, and all the commissioners stressed they are committed to helping.
He added that it is important to keep a constructive conversation going and the word “tax” can shut down conversation very quickly.
When the meeting had gone two hours, Schroyer adjourned the session. He said there may be a follow-up meeting in April.