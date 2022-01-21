A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.

The gathering at Venango Technology Center focused on potential solutions to problems such as insufficient money and manpower that are confronting both paid and volunteer departments here.

The meeting, which drew about 70 people, was organized by Oil City and Franklin city councils, and those boards invited representatives from municipalities and fire departments whose territory touches Franklin or Oil City.

The tone of the meeting was civil and earnest, and an oft-repeated theme was that everyone has known for a long time the fire departments face many issues. And those in attendance stressed that it’s time to find solutions and there’s no time to lose.

Another theme was the need to involve elected officials on the municipal, county and state levels in implementing solutions.

“We all share the same problems, not enough funding and not enough personnel. I hope we can find some arrangement that works for all of us,” Franklin mayor Doug Baker said in his opening remarks.

Oil City mayor Bill Moon noted the importance of getting state legislators involved.

Mark Schroyer, Oil City’s city manager, said the city fire department costs the city about $1.7 million a year to operate. He added that when the department responds to calls outside the city, the city bears the costs of the response, a situation that he said is unsustainable.

“The municipalities need to come up with a game plan. Don’t rely on Oil City coming to the rescue...we are spread thin and our costs are increasing,” Schroyer said.

He added that municipalities need to come up with ways to better fund their volunteer departments.

Franklin’s fire department costs more than $720,000 a year to operate, or about $129 per year for each city resident, Franklin city manager Tracy Jamieson said. She added that Franklin’s newest truck is 14 years old and its oldest truck is 36 years old.

The last engine the city bought cost the city $900,000, Jamieson added.

“The elephant in the room is our manpower costs money. I know you guys (volunteers) don’t get paid and you come help us for free,” Oil City fire chief Derek Long said. “I’ll never stand here and say don’t call us. Let’s come up with something feasible. This is not you owe us, pay up,” Long added.

Long also stressed that none of the departments are self-sufficient.

“We need you as much as you need us,” Long told the volunteer firefighters.

Franklin fire chief Jim Wetzel also addressed the issue of manpower as he noted the population decline in the county.

“It’s not always the need for engines, sometimes we just need more people,” Wetzel said. He added there might be more engines than are needed between the fire departments, so maybe instead of a new engine, a van or other vehicle to transport firefighters could be a good idea.

Sometimes volunteer departments can’t muster a crew to respond to a fire, especially during the day when their members are working regular jobs, Wetzel said.

He also pointed out that many firefighters are members of several departments, so instead of each department buying a firefighter a full set of gear, which costs about $4,000 per firefighter, the departments could share the gear.

Wetzel said Oil City and Franklin have several firefighters who work for both departments, and they put both FFD and OCFD on their gear.

Wetzel noted that firefighters being part of multiple departments is a good way to cover shifts, but it can pose its own challenges when the various departments are called to respond to a fire.

“Whatever the final picture is, it might not save us money but be about using resources better,” Wetzel said.

Randy Lamb, who has been involved with the Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, said municipalities have been getting volunteer fire service for free, but the costs of maintaining a fire department keep going up.

He noted that volunteer departments can’t keep up with rising costs no matter how much money they raise, and that situation can be discouraging to volunteers.

“The day of asking people to do something for free was over 25 years ago,” he said.

Lamb added that he believes the funding issue is much easier to fix than the manpower issue.

Multiple people also brought up the idea of regionalization, and there were questions about how that has worked in other areas and how it was done.

Kathy Cochran, a Sandycreek Township supervisor, said she would like to hear from someone who has successfully gone through regionalization and how they did it and what worked for them.

Wetzel noted that although he doesn’t like the word consultant, a consultant with the state would be able to come in and offer solutions. He thought this would be a good place to start.

Lamb advocated imposing a $150 per capita tax in each municipality.

County commissioner Mike Dulaney said the county is not allowed by law to levy a sales tax or a tax to fund fire departments.

“This is great that you guys are driving the ship and getting the conversation going,” county commissioner Albert Abramovic said. He added that the solutions should come from those people in the fire departments who deal with the challenges on a daily basis.

County commissioner Sam Breene said he heard some solutions proposed at the meeting that he thought could be implemented and ways he thought the county could help, and all the commissioners stressed they are committed to helping.

He added that it is important to keep a constructive conversation going and the word “tax” can shut down conversation very quickly.

When the meeting had gone two hours, Schroyer adjourned the session. He said there may be a follow-up meeting in April.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Major storm socks region
Free

Major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-14-22

Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
Free

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-7-22

Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-4-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge
Free

Veon sworn in as Venango County judge

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity
Free

Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.

Free

Local high school sports scores 12-28-21

Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)
Free

State taking hard look at all its roadside historical markers (copy)

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…

Free

Coming up: Special 3-part series

A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…

Free

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple
Free

PennDOT employee honored for helping stranded couple

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.