Firefighters were dispatched to both Webco Industries and to the Seneca Court apartment complex, both on Seneca Street in Oil City, as a result of weather-related incidents on Saturday afternoon, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
At Webco, no one was injured in a fire that broke out on the corner of the top of the office building, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m., Long told the newspaper on Saturday evening.
"It looked like an electric line was blown into the building and something arched or snapped," causing the building to catch on fire, Long said. The damage was "pretty minor" and the fire was "tamed pretty quickly."
He said the scene was cleared at about 5:35 p.m.
Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Rapid Intervention Team, Community Ambulance Service and Cornplanter Ambulance Service also responded, Long said.
At Seneca Court, residents were evacuated and relocated to The Warming Center at The Pointe after wind blew part of the roof off the IOOF Building, and a large chunk of it blew through the roof of Seneca Court, Long told the newspaper on Sunday morning. It also caused damage to 228 Seneca.
There was "pretty significant damage" done to Seneca Court, said Long, who also expressed gratitude toward The Warming Center at The Pointe for taking in the residents, as this is the "second time this year we had to use them for an emergency."
"We had crews on the scene there and the Pulaski Club, which had smoke in the building when we were dispatched to Webco," Long said Sunday. "Franklin FD was standing by at our station so we had several units there quickly."
The apartment residents had been expected to be displaced for an "unknown period," Long said Sunday, as the Seneca Court staff was working to temporarily cover the roof on Saturday night.
The relocation of the Seneca Court residents was done by the Venango County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross.
Yvonne Green, Oil City's director of code and zoning, told the newspaper on Sunday that the apartment building's trusses broke, and when she arrived emergency personnel already were evacuating the building.
Until the complex can once again be occupied, she said, some of Seneca Court's residents will be staying with family or friends, and some were given vouchers by the Red Cross for lodging and food.
When the residents return to Seneca Court, she said, depends on "how fast the contractor can secure it and make the building stable and watertight."
Long said Sunday that by the end of Saturday night, "we had over 30 incidents" and that "Oil City Public Works "assisted greatly with the storm calls because we still had several EMS and other calls during that period."
