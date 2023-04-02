Firefighters respond to weather-related incidents in Oil City

Firefighters were dispatched to both Webco Industries and Seneca Court apartments, both on Seneca Street in Oil City, as a result of weather-related incidents on Saturday afternoon, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
At Webco, no one was injured in a fire that broke out on the corner of the top of the office building, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m., according to Long.
"It looked like an electric line was blown into the building and something arched or snapped," causing the building to catch on fire, Long said. The damage was "pretty minor" and the fire was "tamed pretty quickly."
He said the scene was cleared at about 5:35 p.m.
Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Rapid Intervention Team, Community Ambulance Service and Cornplanter Ambulance Service also responded, Long said.
At Seneca Court, residents were evacuated and relocated to The Warming Center at The Pointe after the apartment complex was struck by lightning, according to Long. The relocation was done by the Venango County Emergency Medical Agency and the American Red Cross.
There was "pretty significant damage" done to Seneca Court, said Long, who also expressed gratitude toward The Warming Center at The Pointe for taking in the residents, as this is the "second time this year we had to use them for an emergency."