Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties from late tonight through Wednesday evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. Heavy rain on increasingly saturated grounds will increase the threat for flash flooding. Rainfall amounts between 1.5 to 2.5 inches will be possible with potential for locally higher amounts.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
At 13 years old, Travis Burrows, of Dempseytown, stood at the Butler County Fair and watched world champion carver Dennis Beech carve a figure into a log with a chainsaw, and was transfixed.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
This weekend will showcase a taste of what Franklin has to offer as popular food and music events return.
- From staff reports
-
Swimmers have been enjoying the nice summer weather this week at area pools.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.
Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home.
Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, died July 1, 2021.
The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.
CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Venango County until 5:45 p.m. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
