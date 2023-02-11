Girls basketball coach. Athletic director. Art teacher.
Rick Fletcher, a lifelong, well-known Oil City resident, was all of these, but most of all, apparently, he was an official.
Fletcher, who was 71, died Thursday. A 1970 Oil City High School and 1974 Thiel College graduate, he was with the Oil City Area School District in many capacities until his retirement in 2017.
“He actually officiated what many consider the most important PIAA championship game in history – the rematch of Sto-Rox and Trinity the year after their epic brawl in Hershey,” said Tim LaVan, himself a math teacher and the athletic director at Oil City and a basketball official.
“Rick, Billy Hall (Oil City’s own) and L.J. Frisina (Corry guy) were given (the game) because Bob Lombardi knew that (it) would be controlled,” LaVan said.
Lombardi was then assistant executive director of the PIAA in charge of officials.
A fight broke out in the 2003 PIAA 2A state championship game between Sto-Rox of the WPIAL and Trinity out of District 3 (Harrisburg area). Trinity won the game, 66-49, and Sto-Rox was fuming.
It started when Sto-Rox’s John Geiger was taking the ball out of bounds in front of the Trinity bench. After the official handed Geiger the ball, he turned around and began punching Trinity’s Matt Wesner, who was seated on the bench.
Geiger said he was provoked by someone on the Trinity bench who grabbed him between the legs from behind.
The fight that broke out not only cleared both benches but involved Sto-Rox fans.
Later, after order was restored, Davon Huger, also of Sto-Rox, was ejected for swinging at a Trinity player.
The PIAA placed both teams on three years probation and censured their coaches for the incident. The PIAA said there were discussions with the Giant Center to increase security for championship events.
Meanwhile, Huger and Geiger not only got their rematch but revenge, a 62-53 victory apparently without incident, in the game officiated by Fletcher, Hall and Frisina.
When LaVan came to Oil City in 1994-95 after four years in Pittsburgh Public Schools, Fletcher began recruiting him to officiate.
“There were a few of us (including Steve Hensler) who would meet in Rick’s art room each morning to talk about the game we had before,” LaVan said. “My closest friends are officials and coaches I have met because Rick asked me to become a basketball official. I honestly can’t imagine my life without what basketball and officiating has given me.”
“I owe a great deal of gratitude to Rick – and to (his wife) Linda for sharing him with me and so many others he mentored,” LaVan said.
Fletcher also helped LaVan as he took the job of athletic director at Oil City.
“Rick was always a giver,” LaVan said.
Fletcher had been athletic director since 2011.
But he was probably best known as a girls basketball coach at Oil City, a position he held from 1976-84.
The Oilerettes won three Section 2 titles and missed the playoffs only two times.
His tenure began as Trish Erickson was finishing her career and ended when Bridget Hale and Jane Hajduk were beginning theirs. In between, he developed players such as Terri Babbitt, Jane Taylor, Joan Smith, Karen Smith, Lynne Licht, Brownie Tarleton and Joan and Karen Pleger, to name a few.
“(I was) so sorry to hear this news,” said Joan Smith, a transfer who played on Venango Christian’s state championship team in 1980. “He put a lot of time into his work as an educator and basketball coach. I played for him for just two years and had much respect for him as a coach and person,” Smith added.
She also shared a funny story.
“We had two Joans, two Karens and two Smiths on the team at once, which caused much confusion as to who he was yelling at during games,” Smith said.
What’s more, Bill Mook, who built Franklin into a power, assisted Fletcher, and Jodi Gault, one of Venango County’s first stars in girls hoops, pretty much got her coaching start under Fletcher. Gault later won more than 500 games at Pitt-Johnstown.
“I have such great memories of coaching with Rick. He was the best,” Gault said. “The players respected him. And we were successful. (It’s) so very sad...and shocking,” said Gault, who offered her condolences to Fletcher’s wife, Linda.
Jessica Johns and Erika Miller McFarlane called him the most amazing/best art teacher ever.
“Fletch is the reason my parents bought me a potter’s wheel for graduation,” McFarlane said on Facebook.
Another wrote, “I am an art teacher and potterer because of him and Alice (Walkowski). I hope they both know how deeply they inspired.”
Dottie Valimont, a colleague who taught physical education in the district as well as coach the girls track team, offered, “If you ever said, ‘Rick, can you help me?’, the response was always, ‘What can I do?.’ One weekend at Siverly we all screened T-shirts for the students...those were the kinds of things (he continued to do) through his time at the school.”
“What a great teacher and friend,” Valimont said.
And, said Missy Crocker, president of the Oil City Football Parents the last two years, “He was a great supporter of Oil City athletics.”
(Editor’s note: Penny Weichel is a retired sports editor at The Derrick. She covered Rick Fletcher’s very successful Oil City girls basketball teams during his time as coach. A complete obituary for Rick can be found on Page B6.)