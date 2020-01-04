Venango County staff and members of the community on Friday came to the Courthouse Annex to say so long to outgoing Commissioner Vince Witherup.
Witherup, 77, said his only immediate plan for retirement is a planned cruise.
The other outgoing commissioner, Tim Brooks, was not present.
Among those at the Courthouse Annex were incoming Commissioners Sam Breene and Mike Dulaney and returning Commissioner Albert Abramovic, all of whom will be sworn in Monday.
The new board of commissioners will be one of the youngest boards in the history of Pennsylvania.
"That's a good thing," said Witherup as he thanked the people wishing him well.
Witherup served nine years after being appointed in 2010 when Commissioner Troy Wood passed away. Witherup then won office in two elections.
Brooks served three four-year terms.