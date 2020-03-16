Community agencies, businesses and schools will be providing food to students affected by the school shut down.
- Oil City School District will be providing free bagged lunch and breakfast to students 18 and younger.
The bagged meals will be distributed for district students using a drive-through approach at the Oil City Senior High School cafeteria entrance and the Seventh Street Elementary cafeteria/gym entrance from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Families must have each student receiving a meal physically present with them in the vehicle.
Age appropriate students may also walk to the locations.
- Titusville Area School District will be providing free bagged lunch and breakfast through the school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed for district students using a drive-through approach at the Titusville Middle School bus loop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Families must have each student receiving a meal physically present with them in the vehicle.
Any child in the school district 18 and younger is eligible for the meals, even if they do not attend a district school.
- Community Services of Venango County has two food pantries available to parents worried about feeding their children during the school shutdown.
They are:
Oil City's Food Pantry is located at 203 Center Street. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (closed noon to 1 p.m.). The phone number is (814) 676-5011.
Rocky Grove Food Pantry is located at 39 Parker Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays (closed noon to 12:30 p.m.). The phone number is (814) 432-5749.
They will also be offering a "bag" for students packed with cereal, soup, fruit and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
- Subway on Liberty Street in Franklin will be providing free breakfast or lunch to Franklin area students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of a six-inch sub and a medium fountain drink.