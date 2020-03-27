MARIENVILLE — The Forest Area School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to all children under 18 during the mandatory school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All caregivers and families may drive through and pick up prepackaged meals for their children.
Meals will be given to children 18 and under who are present in the vehicle per USDA mandate, regardless of home school district.
Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit and milk.
Cereal and other assorted breakfast items along with a fruit, juice and milk will be provided for breakfast.
There will be no substitutions or special requests allowed. All meals will meet or exceed USDA requirements.
Meal service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays (two days of meals), Wednesday (two days of meals) and Fridays (three days of meals).
Beginning Monday, meals will be provided at the following locations.
— Morrisey Adams Lane, Marienville, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
— Clarinton Church, 154 Blue Ridge Road, Clarington, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
— Forest Lodge Campground, 44078 Route 66, Marienville, 11:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
— County Line Market, Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
— President Fire Hall, 3849 Route 62, Oil City, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
— Vertical Seal, 162 Chapman Road, Pleasantville, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
— West Hickory Church, 3474 Main St., West Hickory, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
— East Forest School, 120 West Birch St., Marienville, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Farm Fresh Foods Lot, Tionesta, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Endeavor Community Center, Endeavor, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following rules apply:
— No congregating at pickup locations.
— No access to the school building or restrooms will be provided. There will be no exceptions.
— Follow appropriate parking lot signage and comply with traffic rules and regulations.
For more information, call the school district at (814) 755-4491 or contact the district by email.