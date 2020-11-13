Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda Hetrick announced the district will move to remote instruction beginning Monday through Dec. 4. She cites the state Department of Health's determination that portions of the district are in the "substantial" level of COVID-19 transmission as the reason behind the decision.
Hetrick said the district will reassess the situation after Dec. 4.
She said students should log on to their first period class by 8 a.m. Monday or the time specified by their teacher.
Completed class materials will be picked up and new materials and meals for those who have opted to receive them will be delivered for all students, including those who were previously scheduled for remote learning on Tuesday, about three hours after regular morning bus time at the regular bus stop.
Venango Technology Center students also will receive remote instruction, and students should log on as instructed by their teachers.