HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Forest County has recorded its first COVID-19 death. No further information was available.
Forest County, the state said, still holds at 15 total cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 104 total cases (79 confirmed and 25 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported three new probable cases, giving the county 145 total cases (111 confirmed and 34 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case, giving the county 332 total cases (268 confirmed and 64 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new probable case, giving the county 785 total cases (701 confirmed and 84 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 1,309 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 166,552 (160,772 confirmed and 5,780 probable).
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks two consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 157 days.
Statewide, there were 28 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,272, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative data compiled since March 6 continue to show Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation with five resident cases of COVID-19.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics continue to list nine resident cases and 10 employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,538 resident cases and 5,210 cases among employees for a total of 28,748 cases at 994 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,525 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a recovery rate of 81%, down 1% from what was previously reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,156. Statewide, there have been 1,967,542 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,793 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 132 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."