HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Friday announced Forest County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 12 total cases (nine confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 67 cases (52 confirmed and 15 probable), and Clarion County stands at 84 total cases (79 confirmed and five probable).
Crawford County reported four new confirmed cases, according to the state. The county now has 165 total cases (142 confirmed and 23 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 12 additional confirmed cases, giving the county 480 (425 confirmed and 55 probable).
The state on Friday reported 829 new statewide positive cases, 162 less than the number of additional cases reported Thursday, raising the total to 122,950 (119,512 confirmed and 3,438 probable). There are 8,826 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Friday marks the 17th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 94th in the past 103.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area, the state said. Mercer County recorded an additional death, bringing it to 12 total.
Statewide, there were 36 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,445.
Care facilities
-The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities says there are now 20,285 resident cases and 4,209 cases among employees for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
-The state said an additional 19 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,056.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 7 and Thursday is 165,694, including 5,600 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county are who have tested negative for the virus through Friday, the state said, is 6,497. Statewide, there have been 1,304,739 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, people can go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).