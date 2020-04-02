Forest County reports case

Positive cases by county
An additional 1,211 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported by the state Department of Health as of noon Thursday. This number includes one positive case in Forest County.
There are now 7,016 cases statewide in 62 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health. There are now 90 deaths, including two in Butler County. The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 18; Allegheny, 419 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 7; Beaver, 55 (2 deaths); Bedford, 3; Berks, 168 (1 death); Blair, 4; Bradford, 8; Bucks, 370 (6 deaths); Butler, 69 (2 deaths); Cambria, 4; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 26 (1 death); Centre, 28; Chester, 210 (2 deaths); Clarion, 4; Clearfield, 4; Columbia, 11; Crawford, 5; Cumberland, 41 (1 death); Dauphin, 67 (1 death); Delaware, 470 (8 deaths); Erie, 16; Fayette, 15 (1 death); Forest, 1; Franklin, 23; Greene, 11; Huntingdon, 2; Indiana, 6; Juniata, 2; Lackawanna, 108 (3 deaths); Lancaster, 203 (4 deaths); Lawrence, 16 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 45; Lehigh, 479 (5 deaths); Luzerne, 384 (5 deaths); Lycoming, 7; McKean, 1; Mercer, 9; Mifflin, 1; Monroe, 321 (10 deaths); Montgomery, 735 (9 deaths); Montour, 15; Northampton, 378 (9 deaths); Northumberland, 8; Perry, 3; Philadelphia, 1,852 (13 deaths); Pike, 68 (1 death); Potter, 2; Schuylkill, 54; Snyder, 3 (1 death); Somerset, 3; Susquehanna, 3; Tioga, 2; Union, 2; Venango, 3; Warren, 1; Washington, 38; Wayne, 17; Westmoreland, 84; Wyoming, 1;York, 102 (1 death).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (9%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (19%)