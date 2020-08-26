HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Forest County, giving the county a total of 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County stands at 96 cases (87 confirmed and nine probable).
The state said Crawford County reported one new probable case. The county now has 193 total cases (167 confirmed and 26 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 537 total cases (470 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 501 new statewide positive cases, 60 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 130,536 (126,835 confirmed and 3,701 probable). There are 9,432 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the 29th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 106th in the past 115.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 19 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,624.
Care facilities
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,835 resident cases and 4,428 cases among employees for a total of 25,263 at 922 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said 24 new deaths were reported Wednesday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,155.
A state Department of Health email, in response to a previous inquiry from the newspaper, said the state does "regular updates to the number of long-term care facility deaths and sometimes this results in more deaths among those facilities, compared to the newly reported deaths through the Electronic Death Registration System."
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is continuing to report a statewide recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 19 and Tuesday is 156,132, including 4,456 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,169. Statewide, there have been 1,457,642 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,513 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,557 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 95 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient, who is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."