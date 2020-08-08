HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Forest County reported one new COVID-19 case, giving the county 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 63 total cases (48 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County stands at 78 cases (75 confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 additional confirmed cases. The county now has 419 total cases (366 confirmed and 53 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 141 total cases (122 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 813 new statewide positive cases, 55 more than the number of additional cases reported Friday, raising the total to 118,092 (114,755 confirmed and 3,337 probable). There are 8,620 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Saturday marks the 11th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 88th in the past 97.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 16 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,313.
Care facilities
-According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 19,944 resident cases and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
-The state said an additional seven deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,975.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 1 and Friday is 150,527, including 5,231 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 6,103. Statewide, there have been 1,214,965 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).