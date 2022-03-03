Forest County road remains closed

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
- From staff reports
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALs: Rocky Grove 53, West Middlesex 50
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Feb. 1, 2022.
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Franklin 94, Erie First Christian 18
The following school districts will be closed Friday, Feb. 25:
Girls Basketball: (District 9 Class 1A Playoffs): North Clarion 39, Clarion 30
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Keystone 51, Clarion-Limestone 44; Karns City 58, Coudersport 17
HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.
According to Venango 911, Gifford Road in Oakland Township is closed due to flooding.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Clarion 60, Sheffield 41
- Luka Krneta
Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
- By BRAD LENA Staff writer
Country music artist and Titusville native Jeannie Seely, who will turn 82 this year, has no intention of calling it quits, as she has a single due for public release in March.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Amid weather that felt like it was straight from the North Pole, about 70 adventurous souls took to the cold water of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park for the fifth annual polar plunge on Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.
Boys Basketball: (KSAC Semifinals) North Clarion 48, Karns City 47; Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41; (Regular Season) Oil City 57, Corry 44, Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36; Venango Catholic 43, CLA 31; Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54; Grove City 64, Greenville 47; Saegertown 47, …
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the following roads in Venango County that were closed due to overnight flooding or high water have reopened:
The following school districts have issued two hour delays today, Feb. 18, 2022:
Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.
The ballroom of Cross Creek Resort was filled with impactful people from across the area Wednesday night as they gathered for the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 awards banquet.
Girls Basketball: Keystone 49, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
With Presidents Day less than a week away, a picture of George Washington that once hung in a Franklin elementary school has brought back memories to a Rocky Grove man.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Kane 46, Cranberry 33; Keystone 48, Brockway 44; DuBois Central Catholic 62, Clarion 45; Redbank Valley 63, Clarion-Limestone 47; Brookville 52, Karns City 36; Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 89, Wilmington 32; Warren 68, Oil City 47; Rocky Grove 53, Lakeview 44; Grove City 50, Hickory 40; Cochranton 48, Eisenhower 29; Karns City 76, Forest Area 32
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 86, Slippery Rock 50; (Girls) Slippery Rock 125, Franklin 45
Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Slippery Rock 35; Oil City 70, Titusville 32; Rocky Grove 55, West Middlesex 53; Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30; Clarion 53, Venango Catholic 18; C-L 49, Keystone 44; Union 60, Forest Area 13; North Clarion 63, A-C Valley 58; Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42; Cochran…
Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff with police at a residence in Oil City this morning.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
When workplaces and schools were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, it led 2019 Franklin Area High School graduate Cole McFadden to get back into physical fitness for the first time since graduation, and he is now training for the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 38, Meadville 5; Conneaut Area 44, Oil City 16; Jamestown 35, Rocky Grove 31; Venango Catholic 51, Eisenhower 15; Moniteau 40, Keystone 39; Union 44, Clarion 25; Grove City 46, Hickory 23; Cambridge Springs 49, Cochranton 34
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A second major winter storm in less than three weeks swept through the region Thursday and continued into Friday, bringing ice, sleet and snow with it and leading to a number of crashes on Interstate 80.
The Oak Ridge underpass in Hawthorne Borough, Clarion County is closed due to flooding.
