HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.

Forest County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases and Venango County reported one new confirmed case.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,389 cases (1,333 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,492 cases (2,803 confirmed and 689 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 89.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 2,774 cases (1,772 confirmed and 1,002 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,411 cases (6,664 confirmed and 1,747 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 245.

Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,597 cases (5,235 confirmed and 1,362 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 141.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 1,578 new statewide positive cases, 764 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative to 988,435 cases (844,567 confirmed and 143,868 probable). There are 26,074 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 1,554 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 320 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

The state said the current 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patents per day is below what it was at the pandemic's peak in December, but said the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

— Statewide, there was one new death reported Monday, raising the total to 24,789, the state said.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added one resident case.

Venango County, the state said, now has 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, subtracted one resident case, giving the county 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,861 resident cases and 14,065 cases among employees for a total of 82,926 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 12,834 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,366 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,477 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,964 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.

