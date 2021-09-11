The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
When the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took place, they left their mark on a generation of high school and college students who at that time never imagined their country could be rocked by such destruction and tragedy.
One such student was Tyler Johnson, who was sitting in the front row of Lynda Weller’s American government class in Rocky Grove High School on his 17th birthday when two planes hit the twin towers.
When word came of the attacks, Johnson — now a board member with the Oil City School District, where Weller is the superintendent — said he recalls sitting in class, eyes glued to the TV until his mother pulled him and his brother from school. She told them that their father, a truck driver who was on his way to New York, was safe.
“Dad was traveling to New York City in his tractor-trailer to deliver for work. He was an overland trucker for Klapec. We didn’t know where he was,” Johnson recalled.
His father, Johnson said, was able to contact his mother and let her know he was OK before cellphone communications were shut down, but it was about 24 hours before his father was able to head for home.
“I’m pretty sure he was on the Jersey side of the JFK Airport... He talks about watching the planes coming down at JKF airport to clear the airspace and wondering what was going on,” Johnson said.
“Kids my age — 17, 18, 19 — signed up with the military to get an education. It was a scary time to be signed up.”
He called the events of that day “my first reality check,” because “we are not always safe in the U.S., not invincible. Terrible things can happen here.”
In reflecting on the on the 20 years that have since passed, Johnson said, “It goes so fast. Unfortunately, people 25 and under, maybe 30 and under, don’t really grasp what happened. I was just old enough to grasp it.”
Venango County commissioners
Sam Breene, who was in the first week of his freshman year at Dickinson College in Carlisle, said he likes to ask people where they were on 9/11.
“There are few things you can ask anyone where they were that day and they remember,” said Breene, who serves as commissioners chairman.
Mike Dulaney, who was in eighth grade at Christian Life Academy, recalled sitting in class when Principal Mike Lloyd made the announcement of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.
“Nobody’s first thought is terrorism,” Dulaney said. “A little while later, Mr. Lloyd announced the second plane hit and told us we were under attack.”
After finding out about the second plane, Dulaney said the TVs and radios at the school were turned on.
“It really sunk in when they hit the Pentagon,” he said. “Then rumors started that they attacked Chicago and Los Angeles.
After leaving school early that day, Dulaney said, classes didn’t resume for several days.
The months that followed were also scary with reports of anthrax being sent through the mail, Dulaney said. His sister, who was attending Mercyhurst College, was among students who were decontaminated and sent home with medicine after potentially being exposed to the poison.
He said the weeks and months that followed Sept. 11 were a time when strangers really cared for each other and “American flags went up everywhere.”
“It was a scary time, you don’t think of terrorism, we didn’t then. It was a world away; then it came here,” Dulaney said.
Albert Abramovic, who was in college at Penn State Behrend at the time, said he returned to his apartment after a science class to find his roommates, one of whom was from the Bronx, staring at the TV as the events of 9/11 unfolded.
“I couldn’t use a cellphone at all. All communications were shut down, Abramovic said. “That was when it was like, this is real. We’re not watching a movie.”
In referencing the subsequent unity of the American people and the support of allies, he said “What happened afterward was most impactful.”
Breene said it was a classmate who informed him that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center, but no one thought it might be a terrorist attack.
“I started watching the TV as the second plane hit,” Breene said. “My first reaction was this is a replay. Then the newscaster stopped talking.”
At that point, Breene said, people began to panic as rumors abounded of attacks on other U.S. cities.
“You didn’t know what was true,” he said.
Some professors at Dickinson canceled classes and others turned on the TV, Breene said. But at his next class his professor, who was from Cameroon, did not cancel.
Two of the girls in that class, who were from New York, cried during the entire class, Breene recalled, and that the father of one of those girls worked in the World Trade Center. She didn’t know if he had survived.
“I’ll never forget when the second plane hit. I could not have imagined that happening in America before it happened,” he said. “It did change history. There was a pre-9/11 world and a post-9/11 world.”
Breene noted some changes that came in the wake of the attacks are still with us, such as heightened security measures at federal, state and local government buildings.
“It was a somber time, they canceled comedy, he said. “There was a serious debate about when can people joke again. SNL didn’t run for quite a while.”
Dulaney said “that day you knew history was happening. It changed the world. It changed diplomatic relations and the TSA (Transportation Security Administration). It defined an era of history. We live in a post-9/11 era.”
‘Good vs. evil’
Breene said there was a unity and love of country after 9/11.
“Then, people agreed about the fundamental ideals America stood for were good,” he said.
“Whether you were on the left or right and even if policy didn’t always live up to those ideals, we agreed that what we were striving for was good, true and moral. We’ve fallen far from that. Now, not everyone shares the belief that what America stands for is good.
“It was very clear: good vs. evil (after 9/11). We were the good guys, and still are.”
Breene recalled watching the footage of firefighters rushing into the twin towers, where many of them perished, as masses of people walked out of New York City covered in ash.
He also noted the courage of the people aboard Flight 93, whose actions kept that hijacked plane from finding its target, which is believed to have been either the White House or the U.S. Capitol, where both houses of Congress were in session that day.
“It’s really important for every American to visit the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville. It is powerful,” Breene said.