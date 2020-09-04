Routine maintenance Thursday on the Eighth Street bridge in Franklin caused temporary traffic delays for some morning commuters.
Traffic trickled through the busy convergence of several heavily traveled roads, leaving motorists waiting up to 10 minutes on all sides, including Eighth Street, Route 322 and Bredinsburg Road.
PennDOT public relations officer Jill Harry said a team spent the morning washing the bridge. To accomplish this, the crew used a bucket truck, which wrapped around the bridge, to allow direct access to the bridge piles and steel support beams underneath.
The PennDOT website says the annual washing of a bridge helps prevent corrosion of both the bridge deck and infrastructure and, ultimately, improves the lifespan of the bridge.
PennDOT says more than 160,000 bridges are washed across the state each year.