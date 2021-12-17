Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs visited today’s businesses on Thursday, as four eAcademy students toured various downtown Franklin businesses to learn firsthand how to manage a business.
“The program is designed so that these students get some entrepreneurial experience,” said Jess Carroll, director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association.
“They go through a series of classes during normal school hours. On this field trip, they will have the opportunity to learn the things they don’t learn in class.”
Taylor Mosher, director of the eAcademy, said students come from a various of schools in the region and meet Monday through Thursday at the Venango Campus of Clarion University.
“It is kind of set up like a vo-tech school in a way,” Mosher said of the eAcademy, which is sponsored by the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
“They are in their home school for half of a day and the other half they are with me. Several of them are taking college level classes at Clarion University.”
At the end of the year, the students submit a project into a “shark tank.” The projects are judged and the winner earns a $1,000 scholarship.
One of the students on the tour of Franklin businesses was Rocky Grove High School senior Emily Ripple, who admits to initially not wanting to be in the eAcademy.
“My teachers talked me into doing it,” she said. “They told me I needed a break from actual school. I wasn’t doing so hot in my junior year, and now I am getting all A’s and B’s.”
She credits her teachers for much of her successes, especially Mrs. Logan.
“I have learned it is a lot easier to make change in the community,” Ripple said. “I work at Giant Eagle; we started 25 days of Christmas and we give back to the community. It gives you a good feeling.”
For her final project, she is preparing a fidget toy for computers, which she believes can be expanded into a mental health aide. In college, she wants to major in psychology, with a minor in business.
“I hope to open my own private practice one day,” she said. “I want to give back to the community.”
Titusville Area High School senior Brooke Wagner said she participated in entrepreneurship in high school and took an accounting course, a field that she has “always had a love for” because her mother is a human resources generalist.
“This class shows you what you need to start a business, and at the end of the year we make our own project and show it,” said Wagner, who works at McDonald’s in Titusville. “I am working on a crewneck that can be heated up and incorporate it into a sweatshirt. I am a hunter and I like to fish, and I like to stay warm.”
In college, Wagner wants to major in accounting and business education, with minors in finance and economics. She also wants to join the military.
“Five or 10 years in the future I want to own my own accounting firm,” she said.
Cranberry Area High School senior Lauren Johnson has always been interested in business, which is what drew her to the eAcademy.
“I found out that I could take a class that didn’t include going to school for seven hours,” she said. “It is nice to take a break and learn about real life things. I have learned a lot about communication and working with other people.”
Her senior project is based on personal experience. She has food allergies and has suffered from food poisoning from chicken more than once.
“I hope to develop a test for that,” she said.
Johnson, who works as a waitress, wants to attend Clarion University and major in early childhood education.
“I have always wanted to open a boutique, but that is on the back burner,” she said.
Alexa Boley, who also is a senior at Cranberry, got involved with the eAcademy because “I have always been interested in business, because my dad has his own business. I am learning the different components of running a business. It is helping me understand anything.”
“We gave a presentation on Bombas socks this week,” said Boley, who also works as a waitress. “It went well. It was a good presentation.”
In college, she would like to take up business education and finance, because “I am thinking I would like to work in the finance department somewhere.”