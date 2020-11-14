The Liberty Building in Franklin was alive with activity Friday as four new businesses were officially welcomed to the city.
JP's Tickle My Ribs BBQ, Diane's Pet Boutique, Warner's Bakery and The Taffy Man & More all recently took up residence within the historic Liberty Building on Liberty Street. And with three of the four opening shop within weeks of one another, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce decided it was cause to celebrate.
"It's been a really long time since this building had this many retailers," chamber Executive Director Jodi Lewis said before the festivities began.
Jay "Deacon" Poindexter's BBQ restaurant and catering business has been open and operational in the building since mid-March, but he said having other businesses close by is ultimately helpful for his own.
"We try not to step on each other's toes," said Poindexter, whose shop also sells baked goods. "It's good though, (our products aren't) really anywhere near what (Warner's) has."
Poindexter said opening a headquarters for his business during a time when most news is about restaurants shutting their doors for good has been hard at times, but he thinks it was ultimately the right decision.
"Not having (Applefest) this year hurt, but we've done a lot of weddings and we're still scheduling catering events," he said.
Another business owner who decided a pandemic was the opportune time to expand is Diane Laemmer, owner of Diane's Pet Boutique.
"I just felt there was a need to take care of our fur babies," Laemmer said.
Laemmer said that if she could have expanded the walls of her business, Diane's Linen & Yarn Shoppe found just a few buildings down from her new one, she would have. As it stands, Laemmer needed to expand and found the perfect space in the Liberty Building.
"The timing was right," Laemmer said. "People are just spending so much more time with their animals right now."
Another business that felt the time to expand is now is Warner's Bakery, a longtime mainstay in Titusville.
Kathy Licht and her husband, Larry, bought the original Warner's in 2009 and spent two years renovating before they were finally able to open to the public in 2011.
"We've been renovating another half of the building to open a restaurant, but then COVID hit," Licht said.
With her son, Nate, being a well-known Taste of Talent winner, Licht said it was really a no-brainer to expand to Franklin.
"We thought, 'now's the time,'" she said, adding that she and her husband have "always enjoyed Franklin."
It didn't hurt the couple that the bakery already has a built in clientele.
"When Nate was in Taste of Talent we'd set up a table and sell out every time," Licht said.
To reassure those who are wary to accept a bakery as a fixture in Franklin after a few passer-through establishments in years past, Licht said Warner's has signed an 18-month lease to remain right in the heart of downtown.
"I have no doubt we'll be here 18 months or more, this is our retirement adventure and we're going to keep doing it," Kathy Licht said.
Glenn Strickenburg, identifiable by the bright red "Taffy Man" T-shirt he wore, isn't exactly new to Franklin, but it's been a while.
Strickenburg said he grew up in the area but moved to Virginia, only returning last year. With him, he brought back his taffy dealing expertise as a full-time enterprise.
"I've been selling taffy for 17 years," he said, noting he has sold at several fairs in the area for a number of those years.
It wasn't until after his wife passed away, however, that he decided to take his traveling salesman hat off and put down roots.
"It keeps me busy, you know," he said.
All four businesses can be found in the Liberty Vault building along with Subway and Verizon Wireless.