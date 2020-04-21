Two City of Franklin public works crews have been busy today tackling four water line breaks.
The breaks were on Rocky Grove Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough, behind Sander's Market at Chestnut and Hillside, Elm Street and Fern Street.
"All these pipes are old," said Franklin utilities director Kurt McFadden.
McFadden said the breaks, caused by city crews flushing fire hydrants throughout the city and borough, affected 15 to 20 customers each in the city and the borough.
McFadden said at about 5 p.m. that water was expected to be returned to the Sander's Market area by 8 p.m. and to all other areas by midnight.