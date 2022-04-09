Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.
However, story time, hosted by the Franklin Public Library from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and bunny petting, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Galleria at Olde Liberty, both will take place today as scheduled.
The rescheduled date for both the Easter Egg Hunt and the chick photo opp will be posted on both TheDerrick.com and the FranklinPAEvents Facebook page when it is determined.