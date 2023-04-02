Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson has confirmed to the newspaper that Ronnie Beith, the city's much-beloved coordinator of Franklin Events, passed away on Saturday.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
- Updated
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
- By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Area seventh- and eighth-grade students converged on Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department for the workshop day of the 2023 Komatsu Fluid Power Action Challenge.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor
PARKER — When it comes to target shooting, anything some shooters can do, Natalie Welter can do better.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
- Kara O'Neil
Fourth- and fifth-graders attending Oil City schools explored a number of options for summer activities and learned about the community during Oil City Middle School Community Day on Friday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Area students had a ball attending special student showings of “Pride and Prejudice” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
One of the goals for teachers is to have students leave their class as better people than when they entered and to have gained valuable lessons from the class.
The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
The following school districts are operating on a two-hour delay today, March 14:
HERSHEY — Grove City junior Hunter Hohman posted a pair of major decisions on Friday and advanced to the finals of the 160-pound division in the 2022-23 PIAA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Five other area wrestlers, including Cranberry’s trio of Dalton Wenner, Elijah Brosius an…
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Some area folks got out into the woods for a late winter, 3-mile hike on Thursday afternoon as part of a program at Oil Creek State Park.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Anyone who visits downtown Titusville regularly will have a new park to enjoy during summer at the corner of North Franklin and Central streets along with Diamond Street.
- By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer
The Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps House of Trades (HOT) teamed up with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County and Chapel on the Hill on Monday in Emlenton.
The following school districts have issued two-hour delays today, March 7:
GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.
District 10 Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship: Franklin 55, Oil City 39
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Cranberry Mall is suffering another blow as anchor store Joann Fabric has announced it is closing its doors at the mall in May.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 9 Class 1A semifinals -- Union 51, DuBois Central Catholic 48; District 9 Class 2A semifinals -- Clarion-Limestone 47, Karns City 43
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 10 Class 3A semifinals -- Oil City 38, Seneca 36; Franklin 52, Fairview 40; District 10 Class 1A semifinals -- Farrell 64, Rocky Grove 55; District 10 Class 4A semifinals -- Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The former Vantage building in Franklin, originally built as the Exchange Bank at 1283 Liberty St., and the adjacent Sleep Study building at 1281 Liberty are under new ownership.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The halls of Victory Elementary School were abuzz with activity Friday afternoon as students and teachers gathered for the grand finale of the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: North Clarion 49, Ridgway 33; Elk County Catholic 47, Clarion 28
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.
- From staff reports
Oil City police and Franklin state police are investigating the disappearance of an Oil City teenager.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that would be taught again to elementary and middle school students in the Oil City School District were revisited at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
After more than 1,000 straight days, Oakland Township resident Tony Sobina, 68, is still on the water every day as he is continuing his long fly fishing streak.
