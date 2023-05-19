After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.

The two art pieces, “Train,” a colored pencil drawing by Amy Ivell, and “New Day,” a photograph on metallic paper by Holly Lynn Gibbons, were selected by the Franklin seniors and purchased using funds raised by the students.

High school art teacher Darrellyn Freeman and five high school art students, juniors Estella Adams, Ella Bodien, Quinlyn Karns, and Charlie Showers and senior Alexandra Nardozzi, gave a presentation Monday to the Franklin School Board detailing the year-long journey of the art department to start the collection.

“This art is a way for us to leave a piece of ourselves behind, a way to be remembered, a way for us to give something to the underclassmen,” Nardozzi said.

Last June, Freeman told the school board she would like to begin a student-collected and student-purchased permanent art collection in Franklin similar to a 200-piece art collection belonging to the Greater Latrobe School District.

Each year, the senior class would select pieces from artworks by regional artists, and the students would purchase the pieces with the assistance of fundraising and community donations. As the collection was added to each year, it would create a kind of “art time capsule” of each graduating class.

“Our goal is to provide an inspiring first-hand experience for our students through art appreciation and preservation while strengthening community bonds,” Freeman said.

Franklin held its first fundraiser for the collection in December, for which students from elementary schools, the middle school and high school created art projects to sell, and community and staff members donated art for sale as well.

The event raised more than $1,000.

In February, “Train” and “New Day” were selected by the senior class from submissions by regional artists and were then purchased by the students.

Karns said that one 2023 graduate said “Train” reminded the graduate of “What our class has gone through with COVID and all…it feels like we were just a train chugging along through everything.”

And Bodien said “New Day,” a photograph of a river valley, had reminded another 2023 graduate “of the beauty of our county.”

Students said they believe the new collection will bring “culture, pride, professionalism and art appreciation” to the community, as well as a sense of pride and ownership to the students, and that it will brighten the environment of the school.

And the seniors feel that it will be a way for them to be remembered.

“We wanted something to stay long after we were gone. More importantly, we wanted something that we as a class decided on,” Nardozzi said.

Showers, a junior, said that for her, “That is just such an amazing feeling, to know that generations beyond us will be able to have this incredible art collection to see.”

The students also said it was encouraging how much the Franklin school district supported the arts and students’ pursuit of the arts.

“We hope that it will continue to grow and have a positive effect on our community, students and staff,” Freeman said.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Prison escapee in custody
Free

Prison escapee in custody

  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.

Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended
Free

Update: Escaped prisoner apprehended

State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary
Free

Police seek suspect in Rural King burglary

Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Free

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
Free

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
Free

Knox couple are trail ambassadors

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

Free

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway
Free

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-12-23

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
Free

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Free

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.