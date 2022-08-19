A Franklin native has traveled a long way to achieve his biggest dreams in the acting world.

Kris Roberts grew up in Franklin, attending Central and Sandycreek elementary schools and Franklin Junior High School before moving to Penncrest School District and attending Maplewood High School.

Roberts, who is 45, then headed to Fort Myers, Florida, after eighth or ninth grade with his mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Kevin Phillips.

He said he eventually dropped out of school after being bullied and found himself in a street gang.

When he turned 18 and left the gang, he hitchhiked to Louisiana and started his “life back over,” receiving his GED credentials around 2005.

He stayed in Louisiana for 15 years, and after going through a divorce he decided to come home. He worked at several jobs before finding employment at Allegheny Toyota in 2018.

In 2019, Roberts was working as an extra in a Netflix film titled “Sweet Girl” in a few Pittsburgh areas and instantly “caught a bug” for being on film sets.

He said Allegheny Toyota, where he was the lead detailer from 2018-21, was very supportive of him filming “Sweet Girl.” The dealership, he said, “were the ones that let me go to Pittsburgh for that first film,” Roberts said.

As soon as he stepped on set, Roberts knew this was something he wanted to further pursue, so he told the directors he would work wherever they needed him.

“In the film industry, that’s usually how it goes,” Roberts said. “You start out with small parts. You do the best you can to get on film sets no matter what the work may be; and as you continue to network and make connections, you begin to be offered roles.”

Three years after his first project, Roberts is now working with the likes of Damian Chapa (Miklo Velka in “Blood In, Blood Out”) and Jeremy Meeks (“Doggmen”).

In April 2021, Roberts moved back to Fort Myers for two reasons — more film opportunities and to increase his earning potential detailing cars. He now works on custom Jeeps.

While he was filming as a disabled prison inmate in “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” in Miami, Roberts said he took some selfies with his phone while he was on set and posted them online after returning home.

In the caption of his post, Roberts mentioned the project he was working on, and Annette Day, who was a journalist for Fox News, commented on his picture and said he needed new headshots.

Day was in Tampa Bay, and she told Roberts that if he worked on a trailer with her, she, in return, would help him snap some new headshots.

Roberts helped Day with her trailer, and as he and Day were taking new headshots, Day told him “I’d hire you,” which was a confidence boost for Roberts.

“To be told I have the look for a lot of characters,” he said, “was very encouraging.”

After filming the trailer, Day sent Roberts a reel of the trailer that he can use to help him get roles.

Roberts is currently working on the film “Surviving Jehovah the Trilogy”, which is in pre-production with filming scheduled to start in January.

Roberts has his first lead role in the movie, and he will portray a Catholic priest named Larry Mullin. Viewers will watch Roberts’ character age from 35 to 50 throughout the trilogy.

He also has a producing credit on the movie and is a casting director for the film.

“I was fortunate to acquire the producer credit extremely early in my career,” he said. “I don’t know much about being a producer but I’m learning as I go and being involved has been extremely helpful.”

Roberts said that finding out he had landed this role was “phenomenal” and his family was “certainly happy for me.”

But even with all the excitement coming from him and his family, Roberts said, “I still have yet to nail an audition. The roles I’ve secured are from effort and persistently making a presence in the industry, and a lot of that is from networking.”

When actors audition for a film, they are auditioning against hundreds to thousands of people, according to Roberts.

The hardest part of the film process is auditioning and “I’ve been told ‘no’ more times than I’d like to admit,” he said.

Those rejections haven’t discouraged him, though. Roberts said there have been times where he’s been “turned down for several roles one week, and I’m booked the next.”

While some producers have been gentle with their rejection, saying they’ve “decided to go in another direction,” other producers have been harsher and told auditionees to find another industry if they can’t handle rejection.

Roberts’ acting profile contains mostly action-packed films where he plays a villain, so naturally he enjoys playing antagonistic roles.

“I have the villain look,” he said. Roberts noted that the “bad guy” look used to get him picked on in school, “but now it’s gotten me movie roles.”

Though he’s only played antagonistic roles so far, Roberts said he wouldn’t be opposed to playing other character types.

In fact, he mentioned that he’s aiming for a Bruce Willis type of character — one who makes witty remarks and jokes and is hard-edged.

Roberts said he is “trying to get to (the) point” where he is a working actor in a television series.

Roberts said he has turned down roles for “moral reasons” because “just from reading the scripts they send you to audition, some of them were too dicey” in terms of explicit content.

He also advises aspiring actors to be careful of the roles they accept.

“It’s just like your resume — you don’t want casting directors looking at trash,” he said.

Another piece of advice he would offer to aspiring actors is to take steps they may be “apprehensive” about.

“You have to look at it as there’s so much opportunity that you’re not possibly going to get it all,” he said.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

