The July 4th weekend is here, and festivities to mark the holiday are planned all across the region the next few days.
On Friday, Franklin’s Fountain and Bandstand parks and the 12th Street Island were filled with color and the summer sounds of music and laughter at the city’s children’s penny carnival.
The always-popular carnival, part of Franklin’s week-long Fourth of July festivities, drew hundreds of exuberant children and their caregivers.
The kids participated in games such as bowling and ring toss and other activities like a petting zoo, a “Red, White & You” touch-a-truck event that included a fire truck, police car and Army vehicles; a bouncy house and inflated pirate-ship slide and the Penny’s Candyland obstacle course.
And Marty Loomis, with his music entertainment service Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, had kids dancing to favorites like “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” and doing the limbo over in Bandstand Park.
The Movies in the Park showing of “SING 2”, originally scheduled for Friday at dusk, was canceled due to forecasted thunderstorms, and has been rescheduled for Friday, July 15, at Bandstand Park.
On tap today in Franklin is the big Libertyfest parade that steps off at 11:30 a.m. The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 12th Street Island, and there will be indoor and sidewalk sales at local businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The traditional Thunder over Franklin fireworks display will wrap up the city’s weeklong celebration at dusk Monday at Riverfront Park. Pyrotecnico will set off the big display.
Meanwhile, many other communities are planning their usual Independence Day celebrations over the long weekend.
Cranberry Township’s annual July 2 festivities, including games, a disc jockey and a band, are on tap today at the Cranberry Mall. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks spectacular at dusk, and there are great views of the show from many Cranberry parking lots.
Oil City’s Jolly July 3rd and Clarion’s I Love Clarion activities are both on Sunday.
Justus Park will be the location for games, food and music in Oil City. Then the annual fireworks show sponsored by Oil City Firefighters Local 700 will cap off the evening.
And the I Love Clarion events start at 4 p.m. at the Clarion Mall and will also finish up with a big fireworks display.
Kellner’s is handling the Cranberry fireworks, and Pyrotecnico is shooting off both the Oil City and Clarion displays.
In addition, Lucinda, Wolfs Corners, Marienville, Corsica and other communities are hosting their traditional July 4th events.