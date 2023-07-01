Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks

Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
Despite a haze continuing to linger in the air from Canadian wildfire smoke that postponed Wednesday night’s Taste of Talent kickoff, Friday’s event drew crowds of kids and parents in numbers that some attendees said they didn’t think they had seen in years.
“I looked around and said, ‘Oh wow’,” said one grandmother who was there with her grandkids. “It’s nice there’s so many people here.”
“It’s been a great turnout this year,” said Franklin Fine Arts Council president Pat Dolecki. “It seems like there are more kids...and there’s lots of back-and-forth between the two parks.”
Hundreds of children excitedly ran around to activities like a bouncy house, petting zoo, touch-a-truck, and of course, the Penny’s Candyland obstacle course.
Jones Party Magic was in the park, as well as Marty’s Bubblegum Machine and lots of kids’ activities like crafts, carnival games, sand art, a balloon artist and face painting.
“Our face-painter is Taradoodles, from Erie,” Dolecki said. “She does speed-painting, she does each kid’s face in a minute. It’s her first year here.”
The Performing Arts Academy with Darin performed at the bandstand throughout the event, and the carnival also had a royal visit as Cinderella and her prince from the Barrow-Civic Theatre’s production of “Cinderella” were in Fountain Park for princess photo ops.
It was four-year-old Nova Rossman of Polk’s first time at the penny carnival this year, and she dressed up in her best Ariel outfit just to meet the princess and prince, said her aunt, Kayla George, who brought Nova and her nine-year-old brother, Blake.
And emcee Mathew Beith took a moment to remember Ronnie Beith “and the wonderful things she’s done for this community.”
Ronnie Beith was the city’s events and marketing coordinator who passed away earlier this year, and she was one of the penny carnival’s foundational organizers.
The penny carnival got its name because kids can participate in each carnival game for only a penny.
Ronnie Beith had said at the 2021 carnival that “the idea is that anyone rich or poor can come and have fun.”
The penny carnival and other activities Friday continued Franklin’s annual Fourth of July festivities, which this year are stretching out over 11 days.
The celebration continues throughout the weekend and will conclude Tuesday with music followed by the big fireworks display.