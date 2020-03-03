Franklin police are investigating an incident Monday in which a “suspicious” man reportedly tried to open the door of a vehicle where a four-year-old child was seated.
Police said the incident occurred about 11 a.m. Monday in the Sanders Market parking lot on Buffalo Street.
Police said the man, who was described as about 40 years old with a mustache and wearing a camouflage hat, tried to open the door of the vehicle while the child’s mother was returning a cart after loading groceries.
The man was reported to have been speaking to the child through the window, and then he tried to gain access inside the vehicle by opening the door, police said.
The door had been locked by the mother before she returned the cart, and the man was unable to gain access, police said.
The man then left the area in a newer model vehicle described as possibly being a light green Subaru Cross Trek, police said.
Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to contact the department at (814) 437-1644.