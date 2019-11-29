A well-known Franklin singer will be performing in a Christmas show in Nashville next week.
Hunter Cook will be singing Dec. 6 at the Texas Troubadour in Music City as part of a tribute to Keith Whitley.
The show will feature 14 or 15 artists. Cook said he will sing three cover songs, one Christmas song and one Whitley song.
Two or three of the artists will be surprise guests.
Cook's mother, Dreama, added that each artist was asked to perform one Whitley song.
The goal of the Christmas concert is to get recognition for Whitley, said Cook's father, Dick Cook.
Hunter Cook is a veteran of these types of shows.
His first performance was singing in a talent show at the Venango County Fair as a teenager.
From there he went on to win Taste of Talent in Franklin as well as other competitions.
Cook has traveled to Nashville multiple times, and he recorded two CDs and won several awards.
The first song Cook wrote and recorded, called "Pray," hit the charts in 2013.
Cook said he would often write songs about whatever ideas came into his head.
"I'm not too picky," he said. He added that he hasn't written any new songs lately.
He'll also pick up the guitar because, he explained, "singing sounds silly without something to back it up."
After a hiatus of a few years in which Cook has been working for Pepsi and raising his daughter, Aveaha, he said he missed singing. He is now looking to form a band and already has a drummer.
"I enjoy performing and making people smile," Cook said. "It makes me feel good."
At the end of June, his mother posted a video on Facebook of Cook singing "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" by David Allan Coe.
The video went viral, and by August it had more than 1 million views. Currently it has more than 9.2 million views.
Cook went from 4,000 followers on Facebook to 125,000 during that time.
"There is a big buzz in Nashville now about Hunter because his song went viral," Dreama Cook said.
His fans now extend far beyond the U.S.
Cook has songs charting in Australia, South Africa and Ireland, Dreama Cook said.
He also was recently interviewed by Country Kickback, a country music program in Australia.
A radio show in Nashville, Nashville Gab, has also said it wants to interview him.
Cook said he gets many out of state offers to perform such as a wedding in California and the opening of a casino in Florida.
"Everyone is good at something, I might as well do what I'm good at," Cook said. "I would like to make a career of singing country music but I'm not going to quit my job until I know I can," he added.
Cook said his favorite music to sing is 1980s and 1990s country, as well as some classic rock. He said he has been influenced by the music of Coe, the Kentucky Headhunters, Randy Travis and Joe Diffie.
"I've seen a lot of cool stuff," he said.
He fondly recalled playing a song at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville and playing for a crowd of 40,000 at a Froggy Radio concert in New Castle in 2012.
"You couldn't see the end of the crowd," his mother said.
Cook said another fond memory was singing in Grandberry, Texas, to raise money to help people affected by a tornado.
"I don't get too excited by much, either good or bad," Cook said. "I just take life day by day."