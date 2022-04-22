Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.

Hawke, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary School, was chosen as a grand prize recipient along with Cierra Black of Springfield, Tennessee.

Hawke and Black were picked based on “moving, passionate videos” they submitted to Shoot Like A Girl about their love for the outdoors, according to a press release from Shoot Like A Girl.

Beretta USA Corp. is also involved in promoting the turkey hunt contest with Shoot Like A Girl, and the two women will be at Midwest Whitetail Adventures in Clay Center, Kansas, until Monday.

They will experience their first spring turkey season with an all-female team from Shoot Like A Girl and Beretta, the press release said.

The winners were provided with “a comprehensive turkey hunting gear package and transportation, meals, lodging and guide fees,” according to the press release.

Hawke and Black, after receiving instruction in firearm safety and shooting, will spend two and a half days hunting turkeys.

Their final day will be spent with a gourmet chef who will teach the two women how to properly prepare a wild turkey and also a taxidermist to teach how to preserve the fan of the turkey, Hawke said.

Central Elementary second-grade teacher Ashleigh Phillips said Hawke was “in complete shock when they contacted her, but I knew deep down she would win.”

Phillips said Hawke’s submission video was a “tear jerker” as she “spoke from her heart.”

“She’s very excited,” Phillips said. “She’s calling this trip her trip of a lifetime.”

Shoot Like A Girl touts itself as “an events marketing company committed to growing the number of women and families who participate in the shooting sports by empowering them with confidence.”

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world, tracing its roots through 15 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

