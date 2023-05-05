The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.

The theater is celebrating its 30th birthday this year after opening in August 1993, and Wednesday’s festivities also celebrated — complete with cake, flowers and singing “Happy Birthday” — the 90th birthday of Mary Ann Richardson, 63-year board member of the Franklin Civic Operetta Association who was instrumental in the Operetta’s purchase of the theater building three decades ago.

“On this very day 90 years ago, Mary Ann Richardson was born,” said Zachary Covington, executive director of the Barrow.

The Barrow honored Richardson with the lifetime office of board member emeritus in recognition of her contributions, service and commitment to the Civic Operetta and the Barrow.

Richardson joined the Civic Operetta board in 1960, a year after it was formed, and she served as chairman of the board for 25 years.

“They needed someone who could take shorthand and record their minutes — and it helped that I was also a dancer,” she said Wednesday.

Her aunt, Jane Judson, who was a local dance teacher, was one of the seven founding members of the Civic Operetta, and the purchase of what is now the Barrow-Civic Theatre occurred in 1989 during Richardson’s tenure as chairman.

“Our goal had always been to have our own theater,” she said.

Richardson recalled the journey of the Civic Operetta from its beginnings in 1959, when it held its first performances on a cement slab behind the refinery on Route 8 and later moved to a barn owned by George Shaw of Shaw Industries.

Richardson was a dancer in “The King and I” production there, and she recalled how shortly after learning she was pregnant (with daughter Lisa), she had to climb up a “mountain” on opening night formed by the backs of the other dancers as part of their dance number.

“I looked out and in the front row of the theater, Dr. Warren McCandless was on his feet and shaking his finger at me,” Richardson said during Wednesday’s celebration.

Richardson’s daughter, now Lisa Gilbert, attended Wednesday’s festivities.

Finally, the old Kayton Theatre went up for tax sale in March 1989, and a campaign from the Civic Operetta board of directors, led by Richardson, raised $15,000 from the community in a matter of weeks to buy the Kayton building.

Not long afterward, former Franklin resident Charles Barrow of Phoenix, Arizona, sent Richardson $1,750,000 worth of stocks and bonds for the restoration of the theater, which was “in total disrepair,” she said.

“The roof leaked like a sieve, everything was wet, all the seats were gone,” Richardson said.

From 1989 to 1993, a group of volunteers worked to restore the theater until its grand opening in 1993.

“And what you see is this beautiful, beautiful state-of-the-art theater in beautiful downtown Franklin,” Richardson said.

She thanked everyone for the honor and said “It’s been wonderful.”

“I’m just so proud that we have this theater for the whole area of northwest Pennsylvania, drawing people here,” Richardson told the newspaper. “And the Youth Theatre is just fantastic.”

Gilbert, who has been involved in the Barrow as well through plays, directing and doing choreography, expressed how proud she was of her mother.

“She was a working mom when that was unheard-of,” Gilbert said. “She taught me...if you have a passion, follow it. I hope to pay it forward.”

Covington also recounted his journey with the theater at Wednesday’s event, saying he has stayed involved at the Barrow since 1997 despite teaching music and theater at public schools and directing multiple choirs.

“Why?” he said. “At the Barrow, I felt welcomed, creative, safe and important, and as I look back on the last three decades, I’m reminded of the thousands of children, youth and adults who have experienced the same thing here.”

He added that the theater is committed to continuing to provide that experience.

Covington said that anyone interested in helping the theater in Richardson’s honor can contribute to the Mary Ann Richardson Endowment.

“We are also beginning our ‘replace the stage’ campaign,” he added. Earlier this year, the Barrow put in a new hardwood stage floor after “30 years of gouges and holes” in the old one.

Barrow general manager Kristy Moore said “we’re very excited” about all the things the theater has planned, and she added that with each production, the theater tries to partner with a local business in some way.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to build these partnerships and work with this fantastic community we have,” Moore said. “We appreciate you so much.”

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette
Free

Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.

Knox couple are trail ambassadors
Free

Knox couple are trail ambassadors

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.

Free

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway
Free

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-12-23

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
Free

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Free

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
Free

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
Free

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

‘I’m not done yet!’
Free

‘I’m not done yet!’

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
Free

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Free

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.