The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.
The theater is celebrating its 30th birthday this year after opening in August 1993, and Wednesday’s festivities also celebrated — complete with cake, flowers and singing “Happy Birthday” — the 90th birthday of Mary Ann Richardson, 63-year board member of the Franklin Civic Operetta Association who was instrumental in the Operetta’s purchase of the theater building three decades ago.
“On this very day 90 years ago, Mary Ann Richardson was born,” said Zachary Covington, executive director of the Barrow.
The Barrow honored Richardson with the lifetime office of board member emeritus in recognition of her contributions, service and commitment to the Civic Operetta and the Barrow.
Richardson joined the Civic Operetta board in 1960, a year after it was formed, and she served as chairman of the board for 25 years.
“They needed someone who could take shorthand and record their minutes — and it helped that I was also a dancer,” she said Wednesday.
Her aunt, Jane Judson, who was a local dance teacher, was one of the seven founding members of the Civic Operetta, and the purchase of what is now the Barrow-Civic Theatre occurred in 1989 during Richardson’s tenure as chairman.
“Our goal had always been to have our own theater,” she said.
Richardson recalled the journey of the Civic Operetta from its beginnings in 1959, when it held its first performances on a cement slab behind the refinery on Route 8 and later moved to a barn owned by George Shaw of Shaw Industries.
Richardson was a dancer in “The King and I” production there, and she recalled how shortly after learning she was pregnant (with daughter Lisa), she had to climb up a “mountain” on opening night formed by the backs of the other dancers as part of their dance number.
“I looked out and in the front row of the theater, Dr. Warren McCandless was on his feet and shaking his finger at me,” Richardson said during Wednesday’s celebration.
Richardson’s daughter, now Lisa Gilbert, attended Wednesday’s festivities.
Finally, the old Kayton Theatre went up for tax sale in March 1989, and a campaign from the Civic Operetta board of directors, led by Richardson, raised $15,000 from the community in a matter of weeks to buy the Kayton building.
Not long afterward, former Franklin resident Charles Barrow of Phoenix, Arizona, sent Richardson $1,750,000 worth of stocks and bonds for the restoration of the theater, which was “in total disrepair,” she said.
“The roof leaked like a sieve, everything was wet, all the seats were gone,” Richardson said.
From 1989 to 1993, a group of volunteers worked to restore the theater until its grand opening in 1993.
“And what you see is this beautiful, beautiful state-of-the-art theater in beautiful downtown Franklin,” Richardson said.
She thanked everyone for the honor and said “It’s been wonderful.”
“I’m just so proud that we have this theater for the whole area of northwest Pennsylvania, drawing people here,” Richardson told the newspaper. “And the Youth Theatre is just fantastic.”
Gilbert, who has been involved in the Barrow as well through plays, directing and doing choreography, expressed how proud she was of her mother.
“She was a working mom when that was unheard-of,” Gilbert said. “She taught me...if you have a passion, follow it. I hope to pay it forward.”
Covington also recounted his journey with the theater at Wednesday’s event, saying he has stayed involved at the Barrow since 1997 despite teaching music and theater at public schools and directing multiple choirs.
“Why?” he said. “At the Barrow, I felt welcomed, creative, safe and important, and as I look back on the last three decades, I’m reminded of the thousands of children, youth and adults who have experienced the same thing here.”
He added that the theater is committed to continuing to provide that experience.
Covington said that anyone interested in helping the theater in Richardson’s honor can contribute to the Mary Ann Richardson Endowment.
“We are also beginning our ‘replace the stage’ campaign,” he added. Earlier this year, the Barrow put in a new hardwood stage floor after “30 years of gouges and holes” in the old one.
Barrow general manager Kristy Moore said “we’re very excited” about all the things the theater has planned, and she added that with each production, the theater tries to partner with a local business in some way.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to build these partnerships and work with this fantastic community we have,” Moore said. “We appreciate you so much.”