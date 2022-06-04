The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
This was the band’s sixth year appearing in the parade, which, according to information from the school, is attended annually by about 500,000 people.
“This year was one of the most supportive crowds I’ve seen in D.C.,” band director Steve Johnston told the newspaper. “Probably it was because they haven’t had the parade since 2019, and then they saw this great marching band coming down the street.
“The students were very excited about it — with 500,000 people watching, that’s a lot to be excited and nervous about. They will definitely remember that excitement of being in the parade.”
The school’s relationship with the nation’s capital began back in 1998, when the Black Knights represented Pennsylvania in the National Independence Day Parade.
Johnston said that year’s invitation came after he filled out an application and sent videos, along with letters of recommendation from elected officials and state representatives.
“They liked what they saw, so they invited us down,” Johnston said. “The kids’ hard work paid off.”
Since then, the band has marched during various years in the National Cherry Blossom Parade, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Parade and the six Memorial Day parades.
Johnston said the band overcame nerves, or at least functioned in spite of them, through repeated practice.
“Over the past few weeks we rehearsed the repetition so that we were mentally prepared,” he said. “That way, when we turned the corner onto Constitution Avenue and saw all those people, practice and reflexes took over.
“They did a fantastic job.”
Johnston mentioned the band also experienced the excitement of having actor Gary Sinise immediately behind them in the parade. The actor also is known for his Gary Sinise Foundation, which advocates and works for the needs of veterans.
“The kids kept saying, ‘There’s Lieutenant Dan,’” Johnston said. “You know, from ‘Forrest Gump.’”
He said they also saw celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who has hosted and appeared in several cooking shows, including Food Network’s reality show “Restaurant: Impossible.” The chef, through his Robert Irvine Foundation, also advocates and works for the needs of veterans.
Then, there was the heat of the day.
“It was 101 degrees,” Johnston said, adding with a laugh that the students would definitely remember that.
The students also toured several Smithsonian museums, memorials and government buildings.
Though their busy schedule had many stops, Johnston said they weren’t rushed. “I make sure whenever we tour that the kids have time to appreciate what they’re seeing.”