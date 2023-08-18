Friends, colleagues describe Bailey's impact on her beloved town

Oil City’s BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey’s fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

But that just scratches the surface of the impact Bailey had on the city she loved and the people who live there.

Bailey, who was the manager of Oil City’s Main Street Program since its inception in 2011, died Monday after her battle with cancer. She was 56.

In the days since, many touching tributes have been posted to social media by colleagues, friends and people she helped along the way.

The newspaper sat down Thursday with Oil Region Alliance staff members and Barbara Pierce and Maureen James of ARTS Oil City, all of whom worked closely with Bailey.

The Main Street Program is under the auspices of the ORA, and Main Street’s many events and programs include Christmas Past, BridgeFest, the Uncorked wine walks, Arts Oil City, Music on the Square, Community Clean-up Day and lots of others.

BridgeFest was Bailey’s favorite event, said ORA project manager Kim Harris, who added that “the family component of it warmed her heart, bringing the generations together.”

“People don’t know what she had to go through to get lights on the (Center Street) bridge. It had to go through Harrisburg, it is not an easy task to get anything attached to a PennDOT bridge,” Harris said.

Harris added that in addition to getting permission from PennDOT to mount the lights on the bridge, Bailey also raised the money for the lights from private donations, also difficult.

Bailey and everyone else had a blast celebrating all their efforts and hard work at the Center Street Bridge illumination in 2017, and that became the genesis of BridgeFest as Main Street and Oil City Arts Council leaders started the annual event the following year.

John Philips, the president and CEO of the ORA, said Bailey enjoyed showcasing what the Center Street Bridge lights were capable of every year on the Friday of BridgeFest.

Phillips said he has been working with Gary Dittman, who programs the lights, on “something special” to honor Bailey during tonight’s festivities once it gets dark.

The ORA staff reminisced about Bailey with great affection Thursday, recalling her as precise and “the kindest soul you will ever meet.” They said she could be stubborn at times and did everything “to the highest standard.”

Her smile and kind way of recruiting people to help her with the many projects and events she was working on was frequently noted during Thursday’s conversation.

“Who else is going to inspire a bunch of volunteers to go out in the rain and plant flowers? She made it fun,” Peirce said.

James said “Kathy never would ask you to do something she wasn’t willing to do herself. She led by example.”

Emily Altomare, the ORA communications and tourism manager, said “(Bailey) was proud of her partnerships. When she got sick I was amazed, we didn’t have to step in much because her volunteer committees stepped up and took care of things even without her immediate and present leadership.”

Bailey’s ties to the ORA run deep as she was on the original ORA board in 2005 when several existing non-profits merged. At that time, she was representing the Cranberry Mall where she was the general manager.

Phillips noted that the “Main Street Program is especially difficult, it is like herding cats. It was the last funded program in Pennsylvania signed by Governor (Edward) Rendell.”

Philips added that the Main Street Program has received recognition at both the state and federal levels. To build an award winning program is hard, but to then sustain it is also very difficult, he said.

Oil City’s Main Street Program was the first program in the state to receive three Townie Awards in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019, James said. A Townie Award is a statewide award given by the PA Downtown Center to Main Street and Elm Street programs across the state for creation and implementation of events, programs and projects.

The awards were for the Main Street Program itself, the lighting up of the Center Street Bridge and the first BridgeFest.

Bailey’s response to getting the awards, Philips said, was something to the effect of “there is so much to do, we have to go accept these awards and then get back to work.”

He added that she would rope him and James into going with her to accept the award.

“The many awards the Main Street Program received were all Kathy...She became known across the state for the Main Street Program,” Susan Williams, president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Williams said Bailey was also very modest about her many awards.

Julie Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the PA Downtown Center, said Bailey had friends in Main Street programs across the state who are just as heartbroken to hear of her death as local residents are, noting how Bailey would “light up a room when she walked in.”

“Even more than for her great work, Kathy was admired for her positivity. She is someone many of us hope to be more like when we grow up,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick added that Bailey’s applications for awards were so well done that she was asked to give a talk to other Main Street folks on how to write a good application.

Williams said that although she had known Bailey when she was the mall manager, she really got to know her as a colleague and friend after Bailey became the Main Street manager.

“I never saw her really upset, she always had a confidence things would be alright. I think that was reflective of her faith,” Williams said. “In the midst of a busy day we’d be talking, it blew me away, she’d say she had to run up to the church to play for a cantata.”

“Her family was never far from her mind,” Harris said. Harris and Altomare recalled Bailey carefully planning gifts for her granddaughters and activities she was going to do with them when she went to see them.

To play at St. Joseph Church for funerals and other church functions as well as spending time with her family never stressed her, they said.

Bailey’s husband, Scott, was often volunteering or ‘voluntold’, the ORA staff recalled. At one wine walk, he was given the nickname “Mr. Kathy Bailey” by some of the ORA staff and it stuck, Altomare said.

“Scott was always there volunteering. It was clear he was there to support Kathy but we all felt like he was supporting us too,” Williams said.

“My wish is that people would keep their windows clean and pick up trash, that would make her happy. When I would walk with her she was always picking up trash,” Harris said.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.