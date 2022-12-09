The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
The Christmas gifts for children collected by Community Services of Venango County are now being accepted near the food court and Cranberry Place Senior Center, at the south entrance of the Cranberry Mall.
“Our senior center is down that way,” Community Services Executive Director Meghan Dunham explained as the reasoning behind the location being moved from the former JC Penney site. “It just makes sense to have our senior center and tree down in the same area.”
People who visit the Spirit of Giving tree can pick a tag off the tree, look around the mall and buy the item on the tag. Those who wish to participate but can’t make it to the mall can visit the virtual tree on Community Services’ website and Facebook page.
When a participating family calls 211, they’re asked to give clothing sizes and a toy wish list.
Though the toys aren’t always guaranteed to be available, “we (...) try to fit the toy items to what is being requested as best as we can,” Dunham said. “Ultimately, kiddos always get clothing items, stocking stuffers... They also get hats, mittens and scarves.”
Dunham credited Venango County Toymakers and for their assistance with the event. Venango County Toymakers help every year, donating “lots of homemade toys,” Community Services program coordinator Amanda Dornberger said.
In addition, Dunham said, “It’s always been our standard that bags are as individualized as possible to accommodate the needs of the child and family.”
About 400 children are served each year, and Dunham said she doesn’t see that number going down.
“This is the time where inflation and everything has caused prices to go up. We want to assist with taking the burden off of families,” she said, and that inflation will only increase the Christmas need.
Dunham said the event at one time served hundreds more children, but “as time has gone on, there’s less kiddos to serve in Venango County.”
Sally McIntyre, the administrative assistant at Community Services, said a lot of parents who show up use this as a learning opportunity for their children, and to show them that it’s good to give back.
McIntyre also said some older individuals who stop by have mentioned that when they were kids, they were the ones whom people were helping out, and now they want to give back.
Dornberger, who said Community Services has been doing Spirit of Giving for “20 plus years,” explained a lot of people pick tags off the tree “because (the child they’re helping) could be their neighbor, a person down the street, their grandchild’s classmate or someone they know.”
Though some items are not always available, Dunham said, “We really do try to provide a great Christmas for everyone... But we love it. I love Spirit of Giving. It fills my heart seeing how many kiddos we can help.”