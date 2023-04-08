The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
St. Patrick Catholic Church on Liberty Street was the starting point for the walk in Franklin, which started at 10 a.m.; the walk in Oil City began at 10:30 a.m. in King Memorial Park, at the corner of Main and Center streets.
Nearly 100 people turned out in Franklin — including pastors and faithful from many churches and denominations — where participants felt the distinct early-spring chill in the air, with many blowing on their hands to keep them warm.
As the procession traveled through downtown, it stopped at 14 spots, one for each station of the cross.
Bible readings and hymn singing took place at the stations, which included churches, in front of the Venango County Jail, near the fountain in Fountain Park, and in front of Iron Furnace Coffee, the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
The walk wrapped up in front of Christ United Methodist Church on Buffalo Street.
In Oil City, about 60 people walked from the North Side to the South Side and then back on a breezy but sunny morning, as the walk marked its 25th anniversary, according to walk organizer Phil Thompson.
The faithful walked from King Memorial Park to the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge, and then across the bridge to the South Side. They then went back to the North Side over the Veterans Memorial Bridge and then along Seneca Street, back down Elm Street, and over the Center Street Bridge before returning to King Memorial Park.
Seneca resident George Allman said people come together for this walk in Oil City as a celebration of "an outward expression of their inner faith" and it's nice to see the same faces each year, along with new attendees.
