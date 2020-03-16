HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order Monday to the entire state in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, although he maintained he will not send the National Guard or state police to force businesses to close or stop events.
The shutdown of nonessential government offices and nonessential business activity will begin Tuesday, he said. State-owned liquor stores were directed to shut down after being open Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day, and restaurants were to end dine-in service.
Wolf's order is a blend of voluntary and mandatory actions, but his orders in recent days have often caused confusion and required clarification or adjustments.
For instance, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said it was suspending gambling operations for all casinos. Wolf on Sunday night ordered bars and restaurants in five counties to close dine-in service and said businesses that do not adhere to the order could face penalties.
However, he also said he would not use force to close businesses, but he urged people to understand that all Pennsylvanians are in the fight together and said they owe it to one another not to spread the disease.
“People will be making their decisions what they do with their lives all across the commonwealth for the next days and weeks and months," Wolf said in response to a reporter's question about racetracks refusing to close unless forced.
“What we ought to do is think not what should we do in terms what the law is, but what should we do in terms of what we owe to our fellow citizens.”
Wolf said the decision is not one he is taking lightly, and it is based on medical experts' belief that "it’s the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”
In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday ordered a two-week halt to all nonessential business activity and city government operations in the city of 1.6 million people.
Kenney asked residents and businesses observe the restrictions, and said he understood that it could have devastating effects on them.
“We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” Kenney said in an address from City Hall.
His administration said essential businesses include grocery stores, banks, gas stations, big box stores, day cares, pharmacies and hardware stores, or stores that sell a range of consumer goods.
Restaurants and bars in Philadelphia cannot have dine-in service, but can still offer takeout and delivery options.