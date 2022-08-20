About 20 people enjoyed an afternoon in Franklin on Friday as they gathered in Riverfront Park at the mouth of French Creek for the annual Greenways awards ceremony.
Marilyn Black, treasurer of the Council on Greenways & Trails, opened the ceremony by saying the reason Riverfront Park was chosen to host the event was because French Creek was named the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, also spoke at the program, and she said that when the conservancy nominated French Creek in the contest, she “knew we would win” because during her time in the conservancy she has noticed the strong connections people have to French Creek.
Costa told the crowd that the river runs through Mercer, Erie, Crawford and Venango counties. The headwaters are located at Chautauqua, New York.
After Costa’s speech, the Greenways council presented its Volunteer of the Year, Partner of the Year and Neighbor of the Year awards.
Jessica Hilburn, of Titusville, received the Volunteer of the Year award from Leah Carter of the Titusville Area Trails Association. The award is named in honor of James Holden.
Hilburn has been an active volunteer and outdoor trail/recreation advocate for many years. She has been the director of Titusville’s Benson Memorial Library since 2019 and incorporates trails into library community events.
Carter told the crowd that to find a volunteer as hardworking and dedicated as Hilburn is “very rare,” and she looks forward to working with Hilburn for years to come.
Moments before the ceremony, Hilburn said she was “surprised but grateful and honored” when she found out she would be recognized with the award.
Next, Cochranton Borough was recognized with the Thomas J. Allen Greenways Partner of the Year Award.
Susan Armburger represented Cochranton, and she received her award from Deborah Eckelberger, the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority executive director.
Armburger said she was “excited” when she found out Cochranton Borough would be recognized with the award and “the trail group worked on the trail forever.”
Later, Layne Giering, secretary of the Greenways Council, presented Randy Lander, owner of Lander’s General Store in Lucinda, with the Richard M. Garrard Greenways Neighbor of the Year award honoring the store.
Lander said he was “very excited” to receive the award.
The store has operated on Route 66 since 1896, and M. Lander and Sons began in a one-story wooden structure that was replaced in 1922 with the current two-story brick building.
Lander noted the building is marking its 100th birthday with a party today.