Franklin state police said a green perpetrator from Whoville returned to Cranberry Area Elementary School on Friday morning for the third time in three years and was taken into custody.
According to police, Trooper Matthew Shiley found a green individual erratically driving a UTV around school property near school buses when the trooper arrived at the school at about 9 a.m.
Shiley immediately identified the green Whoville resident as The Grinch, due to numerous previous interactions with him, police said.
The Grinch, according to police, had been setting off green smoke canisters while driving around on the UTV.
The Grinch parked his vehicle in front of the school and ran inside, where he showed the "tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile with the children," police said.
Shiley, police said, took the Grinch into custody after becoming involved in a Silly String showdown with him after the Grinch exited the school.
In lieu of being charged with smoking on school property and driving while grinchy, the Grinch was released, required to serve lunch to the students at the school, and to show proof that his heart had grown three sizes that day, according to police.
Proof that the Grinch's heart had grown came after he served lunch with the mayor of Whoville, as the Grinch gave elementary students pens, witnesses told police.
Unaccounted for during the incident were the whereabouts of Principal Bob Horner and fifth-grade teacher Mike Woods.