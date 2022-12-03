Rocky Grove High School anti-bullying advisor Leann Highfield took eight sophomores in her club to Valley Grove Elementary School on Friday to teach the younger students the importance of being kind.
Different activities were on tap for different grades.
The high school students split off into groups of two, weaving their way from classroom to classroom to read short stories with a kindness theme to kindergarten through third-grade students.
Each class heard one story, and the four books that were used included “Speak Up Molly Lou Melon,” “The Caring Me I Want To Be,” “How Full is Your Bucket” and “The Hugasaurus.”
After the high school students were done reading the selected book to the children, they asked their younger peers what the book was about and then introduced a learning activity to the children.
The elementary students were handed a piece of paper with a heart that read, “Before you speak, think and be smart. It’s hard to fix a wrinkled heart.”
The kids were told to say something mean to the piece of paper, and with every insult they were instructed to crinkle the paper a little more.
Afterwards, the older students challenged the kids to try to smooth out the paper.
During a session in Megan Foister’s first-grade class, Highfield told the kids as they tried to smooth out their papers that “when you say mean things, you can’t take those mean words back.”
When high school students Hayleigh Walter and Lainie Jarzenske were done in Sarah Foster’s third-grade class, Foster asked her students to recite the golden rule to the older students.
Kids in fourth through sixth grades were given different activities. Instead of having a book read to them, they were shown a short video about bullying.
The video presented a school in Buffalo, New York, where students put a lot of value in the shoes their peers wore. The more expensive the sneakers, the higher a student’s status.
One student wore beat up sneakers to school and was bullied. Then a classmate walked in with a pair of shoes one day and gave the bullied student a new pair of sneakers.
The student who gave his classmate a new pair of shoes said he was “bothered” that people were bullying his classmate because “nobody deserves to be picked on for shoes they will eventually grow out of.”
One sixth-grade student said watching the video made him emotional.
After discussing the video, the older students conducted a game of four corners.
The high school students read out a few different scenarios of bullying. After hearing each scenario, the elementary students were asked to go to one of four corners that were labeled “I’ve never seen it happen,” “It happened to me,” “I did it to someone” and “It happened to my friend.”
A lot of kids mostly stayed in the “It happened to me” corner, but some kids were honest and went to the “I did it to someone else” corner if the scenario applied to them.
During all the 15-minute sessions with all the grades, the youngsters were asked how they could spread kindness to their peers and what they could do if they said or did something mean to another person.
General answers included picking up an item and handing it back to the person who dropped it and apologizing when they do something hurtful and never doing it again.
Alyssa Paden and Kaileigh Coon, two of Highfield’s students, took it a step further and explained to Melissa Wolfgong’s students what to do if they are in a bad mood. Paden said good thing to do is take a step back and breathe to avoid mean things being said or done.
After each session, Highfield expressed how well her students were doing with the younger kids and how proud she was of them.
“It’s a good learning experience for (the high school students),” Highfield said. “You can tell this is out of their comfort zone and that they’re doing something a bit different.”