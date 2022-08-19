Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
The tour, which is scheduled Sept. 10, will highlight “a mix of interesting stories and very sad ones,” Margo Mong, a local historian who is organizing the tour with Kay Dawson and other members of the Heritage Society, said.
“Nobody should be forgotten,” Mong said.
Some people whose lives are highlighted have fine tombstones, while others lie in unmarked graves.
On Thursday, cemetery groundskeepers Dave Vogan and Clar Clark assisted Mong and Spencer Mehlburger, a funeral director at Morrison Funeral Home who sits on the board of Grove Hill Cemetery, in finding the unmarked graves of five people.
They are Matthew Jenkins, a former slave who was a cook at the Petroleum House; James Jack, a teenage baseball fan who lost his life in an accident on his way to see Babe Ruth play at Forbes Field; cement contractor Clifford Fisher; entertainer Anna Chelton; and Charles Swaney, a Black man who fought for the Union during the Civil War.
Five temporary grave markers were provided by Morrison Funeral Home to mark their resting places in the cemetery. The five are among 30 people who will be featured in the Heritage Society tour.
Vogan and Clark consulted cemetery records and large, old maps of various sections of the cemetery and scaled the hill to find the graves.
While looking for one of the unmarked graves, Vogan noted the cemetery bylaws from 1906 prohibited people from leaving their horses unattended or walking their dogs in the cemetery. He added that it was also against the rules in 1906 to walk on graves.
This year, Mong said one of her favorite stories being told is that of Chelton, a young woman from Oil City who traveled the country as a sideshow performer.
Billed as the “biggest girl in the world”, she appeared under the stage name Elma Moore. She weighed more than 700 pounds at the time of her death.
Over the four years the popular cemetery tours have been held, the stories of 91 people, both famous and more obscure, have been told, Mong said. She added that in other years the tours have drawn well over 100 people.
The two walking tours will feature members of Franklin’s Barrow-Civic Theatre and others in period costumes, coordinated by Nick Hess. The actors will offer historical information on 11 individuals buried in the cemetery.
The first tour will be at 12:30 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. Each tour will be about an hour and a half long, rain or shine, Mong said.
The tours, which are free, will be led by Dawson and Taunee Smith, with other members of the Heritage Society assisting them, Mong said.
The stories of 30 people and families buried in Grove Hill Cemetery are told in this year’s booklet, which costs $5, Mong said. The booklet was researched and written by Dawson and Mong.
Mong added that T-shirts will also be available.
Parking is available along Cedar Street as there is no parking in the cemetery. The cemetery is not ADA accessible and there are no restrooms available.