Oil City police said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 this morning.
Police said they received a call about three male juveniles who were breaking into the sedan, and that one of the juveniles was seen smashing out the passenger-side window.
Police said officers arrived on scene and noticed the passenger side window had been smashed out by a rock.
Police said the vehicle's owner reported his Taurus G2C 9MM was taken, along with a magazine containing
eight rounds and a nylon holster.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 814-678-3080.