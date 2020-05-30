Counties throughout the region stepped into Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase Friday, and restaurants and hair care businesses gladly welcomed patrons back inside their doors.
"We have been very busy. Unfortunately, we have had to turn people away who walk in," said Jenny Clark, the proprietor of Clark's Clipper barber shop in the Siverly area of Oil City.
Clark explained that Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines call for hair salons and barber shops to operate by appointment.
She said that by Friday afternoon the shop is now booked through Monday, June 8.
"People have been pretty good about it, though some have been upset," said Clark, who noted that many regular customers are used to being able to walk in.
Clark said that by the end of the day Friday she would have put in 13 hours and Ryan Bodien, a barber who works with her, will have put in 12 hours.
"Some people are going three or even four months since their last haircut," Clark said.
In Franklin, customer Sherri Terza said "this is like Christmas morning" as Razor's Edge Hair Studio owner Bonnie Attleberger worked her magic on Terza.
Attleberger agreed and mentioned she was up at 5:30 Friday morning "dancing around."
Clark's Clipper and Razor's Edge were just two of many salons or barber shops feeling the full-court press of clients itching for haircuts.
Attleberger said she is booked solid with appointments for the next two to three weeks. That sentiment was shared by Traci Guthrie, owner of Designing Concepts Salon just two blocks away.
"It was a long time to be shut down, but I wasn't that worried. We might not be technically essential, but I knew people were going to need us eventually," Guthrie said.
For Attleberger, the shutdown was a bit harder.
"If it went on much longer I'm not sure what would have happened ... I worked so hard for this place," she said.
The proud owner of two degrees and a CDL license, Attleberger said things were made even worse by the fact no one was hiring.
Both women said their clients and other local businesses that have set up relief funds have helped tremendously through the shutdown.
Hungry patrons dine in
Meanwhile, local eateries were feeding hungry customers Friday.
At Casey's, owner Jami DeGroat said "things are going well. We have had no problems...everyone has been nice about it."
"People are grateful to have a piece of their daily life back," employee Lisa Love said.
DeGroat said the staff has made out of service cards to place at tables since they are allowed to be open at 50% capacity. They have also installed hand sanitizer and signage encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.
Reopening with new safety precautions in place and a new way of doing things has been a learning curve for business owners and their employees.
DeGroat said she and her employees got together Thursday night and practiced serving each other with the new protocols in place to make sure everything worked.
"We're glad to be able to open at 50% capacity," DeGroat said. She added they will still be continuing take out, curbside and delivery services for those who don't feel comfortable coming in.
At Spilling the Beans on the South Side, things were busy at breakfast time, coffee shop manager Kayla Keltz said.
"A lot of regulars came back, it was nice to see them," Keltz said.
At Karma Coffee across town, owner Shawn Alcorn said most orders Friday were to go.
"We weren't flooded with dine ins," he said.
At this point, Alcorn and his wife, Marie, are keeping Karma Coffee open and staffed three days a week.
"We are trying to make things as efficient and profitable as we can to get through this time," Alcorn said.
Alcorn said he hopes to reopen their Yellow Dog Lantern restaurant in about a month, but due to the small space "it doesn't make sense to open until the rules are lifted."
He said he bought the building next door to Karma right before the shutdown, and a project there has been put on hold for the time being.
Back in Franklin, Liberty Street is a mixed bag of dining experiences for the moment.
Some shops are continuing with only take-out and delivery while others are operating on limited hours.
For Ava Rumpler, owner of Bella Cucina, the past few months have been a rocky road she's happy to see come to an end.
"We had to close completely for three weeks," she said.
Rumpler said she lost about 20% to 25% of her usual business for May. But she said she's booked full for reservations this weekend.
The restaurant has taken several precautions to remain in compliance with CDC and state Department of Health guidelines such as removing condiments from tables, spacing customers out and away from each other and requiring servers to wear masks at all times.