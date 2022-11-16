Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1

We deliver The Derrick and The News-Herald in eight counties! We have delivery subscribers in Butler County, Clarion County, Crawford County, Forest County, Jefferson County, Mercer County, Venango County and Warren County. For those outside of our delivery area, we offer mail subscriptions.
If you'd like to start getting The Derrick or The News-Herald at your home or office, give us a call at 814-677-8335 or send us an email at dkcirculation@gmail.com. Our Circulation Department is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You didn’t find the entry form yet. Keep scanning for your chance to win!