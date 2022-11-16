Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4

The Events Hub is a great way to find out what's happening in the local area! This ongoing calendar of events is updated frequently with information about local upcoming special events and activities.
A portion of the calendar is published weekly in The Derrick and The News-Herald. The complete list of events is always available here on TheDerrick.com or by selecting Events Hub under the Lifestyles menu option.
Need to get the word out about your upcoming special event or activity? Email us the details at newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com or use our online submission form.
You didn’t find the entry form yet. Keep scanning for your chance to win!