0
0
0
0
0

Venango County voting machines tested
Free

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Free

Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Free

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Free

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Free

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Free

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Free

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

Free

Oil City man found safe

Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed
Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

  • From staff reports

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Petroleum Center Road truss bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-18-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Rocky Grove 0; Oil City 3, Titusville 0; Cranberry 3, Forest Area 0; Redbank Valley 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Keystone 3, Clarion-Limestone 1; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; Moniteau 3, Union 0

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-14-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7; Keystone 45, Kane 13; Union-A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7; Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7; Warren 42, Titusville 17; Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22; Mercer 15, Lakeview 13; Cambridge Spr…

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala
Free

Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-11-22

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-7-22

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14