Hard work paid off

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
After much hard work, Christian Life Academy and Venango Region Catholic School have adapted and found ways to consistently educate their students in person during the entire 2020-21 school year.
"Last year caught everyone off guard," said Cristy McCandless, the interim administrative director of development at Christian Life.
McCandless recalled the last day of school, March, 13, 2020, when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools to be shut down for 10 days, an order that was later extended for the rest of the school year.
"It was chaotic. If the governor had made his announcement earlier in the day it would have been easier to plan," McCandless said. "We were hearing different things throughout the day. Then the announcement came when the kids were getting on the buses. It took us a little while to regroup," McCandless added.
When the school had to go remote, packets of homework were sent home and the students used Microsoft Teams software to make it through the school year as best it could, McCandless said.
The CLA board spent "tons of time" over the summer coming up with a plan for the 2020-21 school year, McCandless said.
"Over the summer we invested in technology. We have the capacity to livestream every room from K to 12," she said. "That has helped us out tremendously. We weren't sure if we would be shut down again."
The internet at the school was also upgraded, McCandless said. She added that most of the families at CLA didn't have problems with internet access and the school worked with the few that did.
"The teachers have been beyond wonderful learning new technologies," McCandless said.
At the beginning of the school year, CLA lost several families due to the uncertainty surrounding the school year, McCandless said. She added that the school currently has 89 students.
"As the public schools continued to be closed, we gained some students this year," McCandless said. "We're open and going strong. People care about their kids' education. A sliver lining is there is more interest in the school because we are going forward."
Christian Life has been open for in person learning all of this school year, except for a week and a half when the school had to shut down and deep cleaning was done, McCandless said.
"I'm proud of our little school - parents, board, teachers. We have had a good year and I'm thankful," McCandless said.
The focus this year was on keeping the school day intact and remaining open for in person learning, she added.
"Nothing can replace having school in person," McCandless said.
The school did limit extracurricular activities and ceased holding large gatherings in the building. Volleyball and basketball still went ahead as did the BEST robotics competition, which was virtual this year, McCandless said.
This year, the school has put protocols in place such as masking and extensive cleaning as well as limiting movement in the hall by having elementary students stay in their classrooms during the school day, McCandless said.
The rooms are cleaned between each class when middle and high school students change classes.
Thanksgiving break and Christmas break were both extended a week, and homework packets were sent home with the students to work on during the extra week of break, McCandless said.
This year, the capacity to be a part of the classroom virtually was very helpful when students or teachers needed to be quarantined, McCandless said.
"The technology saved us. No one skipped a beat this year," she said.
Venango Region Catholic School
"Hearing their laughter makes it all worth it," Laura Blake, the president of Venango Region Catholic School that encompasses St. Stephen Elementary School and Venango Catholic High School, said as she reflected on the past year while the sounds of student laughter echoed through the hallway at VC.
Blake said the week before the shutdown last March she and high school principal Laura Beichner "looked into what we would need to do if we had to go remote and put together packets for each grade. We planned, just in case."
"There was no way to know we would need them (the remote learning plan and packets). We had a staff meeting, just in case," Blake said.
When the shutdown came, Venango Catholic lost two days of instruction before going remote to finish out the year, Blake said.
"We kept up with new material. The teachers did two jobs to make sure students were not four months behind the next year," Blake said.
The school year ended with an in-person graduation ceremony, Blake said.
"It's hard to believe it has been a year. We prepared for two weeks," Blake said. "Then we had to transition to provide high quality education remotely. We did that. We knew we had to make the students our focus and ensure the education process was not disrupted," she added.
Over the summer, administrators and teachers formed a COVID task force and committees to examine and plan for every aspect of reopening school for the 2020-21 year.
"We met every day planning what will the new school year look like. It took everyone to make sure we were ready to reopen," Blake said.
She said the number one goal with reopening was ensuring the safety of students and staff.
During the summer, Blake, Beichner and their secretaries removed everything from every classroom at the two schools and taped off six foot by six foot blocks. Then they figured out what furniture they could put back in the rooms.
Some class sizes were also capped.
"It took a lot of thinking outside the box and the amazing willingness of teachers and staff to do whatever needed done," Blake said.
After a year of school during COVID with no real summer break, exhaustion has been the greatest challenge for administration and staff, Blake said.
"Can we do school online? Yes. What is best for the students? In person," Blake said.
To have school in person has required a strict cleaning regimen, masking and other precautions, Blake said.
At the beginning of the year, some families were hesitant to return to school due to the COVID uncertainty, Blake said..
The two schools currently have a total of 178 students - 118 at St. Stephen and 60 at Venango Catholic.
Looking ahead to next year, Blake said she has been seeing a number of new families express interest in St. Stephen and Venango Catholic.
And despite all the difficulties COVID has brought for the school system, Blake said administrators and staff remain positive and have drawn closer together as a school family.
"Students have been told this past year about everything they have lost," Blake said. "We have not focused on that - instead we remained positive and said look at what we are able to do."
"If March 13 (2020) taught us anything, it taught us to appreciate every moment we have in person," Blake said.
