Hasson Heights Elementary School students explored heavy equipment in the school parking lot and learned about a variety of careers during the school’s career day Thursday.
Students signed a PennDOT plow and climbed inside the driver seat of several pieces of equipment owned by the City of Oil City while they enjoyed the warm, sunny weather outside.
Close to two dozen presenters gave the Hasson students a look at the any careers they could someday pursue.
The children heard from a barber, pilot, librarian, dentist, machinist, nurses and several other presenters.
Amy Highfield, the Hasson assistant principal, said the school offers the opportunity to present at career day to students’ parents first, then to members of the community.
— By Kara O’Neil