'He filled our lives with joy'

A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
Gabriel Sobina was diagnosed with fast growing brain and spinal tumors in July 2020. The rare cancer had little treatment options and even lacked a name, which prompted Gabe to call it "Thanos" after the main villain of the Marvel superhero movies, Gabe's mother, Kerri Sobina told the newspaper last August.
A real-life fighter who looked up to comic book heroes, Sobina described her son's mindset as 'we are going to do what we need to do.'
Even as he was faced with his hair falling out from radiation treatments, Gabe, who was an Oil City Middle School student, brushed it off as "it's just hair," his mother said.
Gabe's Gang of Warriors, a Facebook page that was created just under a year ago, amassed nearly 5,000 members. The page featured incremental updates on Gabe, motivational posts and prayers. The posts also updated members about fundraising events.
Many people worked together to hold fundraisers that went toward Gabe's treatment and the family's travel expenses.
Donations came from his cousin's prize winning pig at the Venango County Fair and also from a car show and a truck and tractor pull. Fundraisers were held by family, friends, classmates, business owners and complete strangers who sold T-shirts, wristbands, stickers, baked goods and candy, among other things.
As the past year played out, Gabe's cancer couldn't be treated by traditional radiation methods and his parents searched for clinical trials and alternative therapy to help their son in any way during his fight.
Grace Sobina, who is Gabe's sister, said Friday in a post to the Facebook group that "I will forever miss your goofy laugh, our jokes that definitely weren't funny but we thought the complete opposite, your random dance moves, you slipping notes under my door, pulling pranks on mom and dad, your smile, all of it. You were my only sibling but the best one I could have ever asked for."
David Sobina, Gabe's father, described in a post Friday about how hard the past year and losing his son has been.
"I know he has touched the hearts of so many people and will be missed by everyone. He filled our lives with so much joy. There won't be a day that goes by I won't think of him and remember how truly amazing he was," David Sobina said.
Throughout the past year there were lots of posts from people who were celebrating holidays, traveling or going about their day and shared what they were thinking about Gabe.
His feats of strength during insurmountable odds, his ever-present smile and youthful innocence captured the thoughts and emotions of many in the region.