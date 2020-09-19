As this pandemic-filled year agonizingly pushes forward and an ever-growing number of people face obstacles of which they hadn't dreamed, a Butler man is proving attitude in the face of adversity is everything.
David Convery came around the bend to the Samuel Justus Trail gate, near the former Country Pedalers bike rental, on Friday with a wide smile on his face. He'd just completed another 3.2-mile lap in his quest to unofficially set a world record.
Convery, 62, would complete the circuit from the Franklin-area trail gate to another gate just outside of Oil City dozens of times in his quest to cover 76 miles in 12 hours - all by manual wheelchair.
"When I heard the record was 75 miles I thought, 'I can do that,'" Convery grinned as he took a short break to point his specialized racing wheelchair in the correct direction, make some technical tweaks and down a few gulps of water before setting off again.
Convery's wife, Mame, said the entourage arrived at the trail early in the morning and her husband began his attempt at about 7:30.
Convery chose the Justus Trail to surpass the record because, his wife said, the trail is a family favorite.
The current Guinness World Record was set in 2015 by Albanian paracyclist Haki Doku. He pushed his wheelchair a total of 75.19 miles around the track at the Arena Civica in Milan, Italy.
Though Convery's initial plan had been to officially break Doku's record, his wife said Guinness had too many rules and regulations to follow.
"They wanted him to do this on a track with a certain incline," she said. However, because of COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the closure of many public spaces, that wasn't possible.
Not one to give up, Convery scoped out one of his favorite trails and set plans in motion to officially break the record in Venango County - until Guinness handed down even more stipulations, including a survey of the trail and a "wheelchair specialist" be on hand for the duration of the attempt.
"Where would we even find one of those?" his wife said as she shook her head.
So, instead of the pomp and circumstance of an official record-breaking event, Convery decided to beat the record for his own satisfaction.
"Because that's who I am," he said.
Convery not only unoffically broke the record, he shattered it. He covered 80.5 miles in 10.5 hours.
Sue Draper, who is Convery's sister, said her brother has been "this way" since college. "He never played sports in high school, but when he hit college ... it lit a fire in him."
His desire and determination were increased after March 9, 1983, when he was struck by lightning while on a rock-climbing expedition near Table Rock, North Carolina.
"I was nine months pregnant with our second child at the time," his wife recalled.
The strike hit Convery's helmet and traveled through his body, causing him to fall 10 feet over a ledge to where the rest of his expedition party was standing, according to a story published in The Pittsburgh Press days after the incident.
"Lightning Day," as Convery calls it, left him quadriplegic and unable to do the activities he'd grown to love.
The idea didn't sit well with him. His wife said he worked years to one day walk again with the aid of canes. But in 2014, she said her husband was told by doctors that he must return to a wheelchair.
Despite the news, the couple began to search for ways he could use the wheelchair to keep active and ensure he could participate in activities he'd learned over the years.
"I firmly believe the wheelchair gave him the wings he needed," Draper said.
The wheelchair, his wife said, made him realize "he hadn't been able to go that fast in a long time."
After returning to the wheelchair, Convery began to participate in 5K races with his daughter. From there, a love of racing was born.
His wife said the first spark of inspiration to complete a world record came from a friend of his who participates in similar challenges. It wasn't until the coronavirus hit and spring and summer races were canceled that the idea became a reality.
"I've been training since the snow melted," Convery said just before he pushed off to start the next leg of his journey on Friday morning.
As his wife - with a small smile and a bottle of pain medication in her hand - watched him disappear around the bend again, she admitted his attempt at the unofficial record wouldn't be all fun and games.
"He's going to be in a lot of pain when this is over," she said.
Convery confirmed as much by telephone early Friday evening.
"Right now, I'm hurting," he said.
At one point during Convery's attempt on Friday, Draper laughed and said just because she and her daughter Brooke also were there to support him and keep a record of his time didn't mean they necessarily liked the idea of him pushing so hard.
"We're here as some reality," her daughter joked.
However, the entire family conceded this is Convery's reality.
"You can't stop him," his wife said. "He always has to have a goal."